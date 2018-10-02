While Brett Kavanaugh is still on track to be confirmed by the Senate — assuming they ever get their act together — it’s probably not a bad idea to have a pinch hitter or two just in case. Someone of unimpeachable moral character. Someone like … Mary Katharine Ham. Think she’d be up to the job?

I was in a bar fight circa 2006 at Local 16, defending the honor of a friend from a chick who totally deserved it. I just wanted to tweet that. I am now unconfirmable. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 2, 2018

Well, crap. There goes that idea!

that was YOU — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) October 2, 2018

I knew you were a butt kicking machine. — Wheat King and beer drinker Brad Essex! (@BradEssex) October 2, 2018

Knew it! 😆👊🏻 — Jenna Lee (@JennaLeeUSA) October 2, 2018

To be honest, America needs more of Mary Katharine’s brand of justice.

You’ve got my vote. — Jason Voelker (@JasonVoelker1) October 2, 2018

Ours, too! For whatever that’s worth.

If this is true, we are now best friends. — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) October 2, 2018

Unconfirmable, perhaps, but totally a national treasure. https://t.co/ym4TYkMjPh — Rachael Larimore (@RachaelBL) October 2, 2018

Now that’s a true story.