The Left is so tolerant, it hurts. At least, that seems to be what some of their best and brightest are hoping:

NEWS: A hazmat team was dispatched to Ted Cruz's campaign office in Houston this morning to investigate a mailed envelope containing a powdery white substance. It's not yet clear whether it is toxic or not. https://t.co/fhxzxmbMpt — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) October 2, 2018

BREAKING: HAZMAT Team Responds to Suspicious White Powder Mailed to Ted Cruz’s Campaign Office https://t.co/qX4snoTFaM — RedState (@RedState) October 2, 2018

More from the Weekly Standard’s Haley Byrd:

A hazardous materials response team was dispatched to Texas Senator Ted Cruz’s campaign office in Houston on Tuesday morning to investigate a mailed envelope that contained a white powdery substance, the campaign confirmed to THE WEEKLY STANDARD. Multiple fire trucks and at least one hazmat truck were spotted on the scene after the letter was opened by campaign staff and reported to authorities.

The substance has yet to be identified, but according to the Houston Fire Department, two people have been taken to the hospital after being exposed:

Two people were taken to the hospital after apparently being exposed to a white powdery substance in an office building at 3200 SW Fwy. The 9th floor of the Phoenix Tower has been evacuated as HFD HazMat is responding to the scene working to determine the nature of the substance. — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) October 2, 2018

#LIVE: Authorities say two people were taken to the hospital after apparently being exposed to a white powdery substance at Senator Ted Cruz's office in Houston, Texas. https://t.co/D8VXqO5dKL pic.twitter.com/6MRhW8nYAm — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) October 2, 2018

So this is where we’re at now.

Absolutely awful.

I don’t care what you think about Ted Cruz, this kind of thing is NEVER ok. Even if it’s just a so-called prank with flour or something physically harmless. You’re still terrifying innocent office workers. Sick and cruel. #txlege #TXSen https://t.co/A2kGhSxMlS — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) October 2, 2018

Find the person who did this, lock them up, and throw away the key. https://t.co/dNOP3PX7fb — Scary Dunleavy 🎃👻 (@JerryDunleavy) October 2, 2018

The authorities are going to have their hands full.

See? I knew this would happen. Expect more or worse this week. https://t.co/fpLcYdgpvA — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) October 2, 2018

They are going to kill somebody in the next 6 months. — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) October 2, 2018

***

Update:

The evacuation order has been lifted for the office building at 3200 SW Fwy. All tests were negative for any hazardous substance. — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) October 2, 2018

Thank goodness.