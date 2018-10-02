The Left is so tolerant, it hurts. At least, that seems to be what some of their best and brightest are hoping:

More from the Weekly Standard’s Haley Byrd:

hazardous materials response team was dispatched to Texas Senator Ted Cruz’s campaign office in Houston on Tuesday morning to investigate a mailed envelope that contained a white powdery substance, the campaign confirmed to THE WEEKLY STANDARD.

Multiple fire trucks and at least one hazmat truck were spotted on the scene after the letter was opened by campaign staff and reported to authorities.

The substance has yet to be identified, but according to the Houston Fire Department, two people have been taken to the hospital after being exposed:

So this is where we’re at now.

Absolutely awful.

The authorities are going to have their hands full.

Update:

Thank goodness.

