Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD) was reportedly assaulted by protesters at his Capitol Hill office on Tuesday:

Apparently Rep. Harris was trying to hold the door shut when the demonstrators attempted to bust through:

No injuries were reported:

The alleged assault by the demonstrators was captured on video at the 1:15 mark, with one of the women getting her foot caught in a different door a few seconds later.  You can hear folks in the video later asking cops to charge Rep. Harris with assault over the one demonstrator getting her foot caught in the door:

“Both sides are exaggerating” seems like a pretty good description from what we’ve seen, but that’s the wording from the Capitol Police:

It looks like one of the demonstrators lit up a joint right before she got arrested.

