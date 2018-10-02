Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD) was reportedly assaulted by protesters at his Capitol Hill office on Tuesday:

Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) just had his office door pushed through and was assaulted by demonstrators, a Cap Police officer tells me — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 2, 2018

I've reached out to the Cap Police press shop for more details… — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 2, 2018

Apparently Rep. Harris was trying to hold the door shut when the demonstrators attempted to bust through:

Another little detail, per Cap Police officer: Harris was trying to hold his office door closed but was not successful. Also the demonstrators were smoking weed. (?!) — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 2, 2018

No injuries were reported:

No injuries, says officer. — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 2, 2018

The alleged assault by the demonstrators was captured on video at the 1:15 mark, with one of the women getting her foot caught in a different door a few seconds later. You can hear folks in the video later asking cops to charge Rep. Harris with assault over the one demonstrator getting her foot caught in the door:

Starts at 1:15. Both sides are exaggerating when happened at Rep Andy Harris office today. https://t.co/PMHr6CM4fk — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) October 2, 2018

“Both sides are exaggerating” seems like a pretty good description from what we’ve seen, but that’s the wording from the Capitol Police:

They do. This was how the officer described it. The video makes it seem not nearly as dramatic. — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 2, 2018

It looks like one of the demonstrators lit up a joint right before she got arrested.

2 arrested in Longworth for opioid overdose crisis die-in and smoke-in outside Andy Harris DC office. Andy refused to meet constituents about cannabis. @DCMJ2014 @MDMJ2018 @aeidinger pic.twitter.com/VMF29aHaB1 — @rvltn (@rvltn) October 2, 2018

