Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD) was reportedly assaulted by protesters at his Capitol Hill office on Tuesday:
Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) just had his office door pushed through and was assaulted by demonstrators, a Cap Police officer tells me
— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 2, 2018
I've reached out to the Cap Police press shop for more details…
— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 2, 2018
Apparently Rep. Harris was trying to hold the door shut when the demonstrators attempted to bust through:
Another little detail, per Cap Police officer: Harris was trying to hold his office door closed but was not successful. Also the demonstrators were smoking weed. (?!)
— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 2, 2018
No injuries were reported:
No injuries, says officer.
— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 2, 2018
The alleged assault by the demonstrators was captured on video at the 1:15 mark, with one of the women getting her foot caught in a different door a few seconds later. You can hear folks in the video later asking cops to charge Rep. Harris with assault over the one demonstrator getting her foot caught in the door:
Starts at 1:15. Both sides are exaggerating when happened at Rep Andy Harris office today. https://t.co/PMHr6CM4fk
— Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) October 2, 2018
“Both sides are exaggerating” seems like a pretty good description from what we’ve seen, but that’s the wording from the Capitol Police:
They do. This was how the officer described it. The video makes it seem not nearly as dramatic.
— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 2, 2018
It looks like one of the demonstrators lit up a joint right before she got arrested.
2 arrested in Longworth for opioid overdose crisis die-in and smoke-in outside Andy Harris DC office. Andy refused to meet constituents about cannabis. @DCMJ2014 @MDMJ2018 @aeidinger pic.twitter.com/VMF29aHaB1
— @rvltn (@rvltn) October 2, 2018
