Unsupported accusations against Brett Kavanaugh are good enough reason for Alyssa Milano to oppose his confirmation. But when faced with corroborated accounts of sexual assault, well, she doesn’t really know what to do with that. So she’ll just love, love, love!

Case in point, this six-year-old tweet about none other than Bill Clinton:

Oh, my!

Absolutely right.

Trending

Sad!

We’re not really inclined to cut her slack on this one. Professing your mad love for a sexual predator is pretty gauche. But if nothing else, it’s also pretty illuminating.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #MeTooAlyssa Milanobill clintonBrett Kavanaughrape