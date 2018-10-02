Unsupported accusations against Brett Kavanaugh are good enough reason for Alyssa Milano to oppose his confirmation. But when faced with corroborated accounts of sexual assault, well, she doesn’t really know what to do with that. So she’ll just love, love, love!

Case in point, this six-year-old tweet about none other than Bill Clinton:

Bill Clinton, I love you so much. Like crazy amounts of love. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 6, 2012

Old tweet, but says it all about the celebrity left. Am I right? https://t.co/D42i11prD5 — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) October 2, 2018

This…ain't a good look. — Fapplebee's (@eleanarchy) October 2, 2018

The queen of the #MeToo movement has just set it so far back. She loves the man responsible for at least 1 rape and multiple sexual assaults . Got it 🙄 https://t.co/jPLNm2zDUm — Diane B 🤷🏻‍♀️ (@dmb1031) October 2, 2018

Rx Alyssa, I hear he likes ladies in blue… https://t.co/62BFbMp6jh — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) October 2, 2018

Rape apologist. — Rex Justice Who Just Do Stuff (@TrentonPowers) October 2, 2018

Okay everyone, lay off of Alyssa! We can’t help who we love… https://t.co/5FboSRI0qo — 🇺🇸My Name Is Nobody🇺🇸 (@Pqlyur1) October 2, 2018

We’re not really inclined to cut her slack on this one. Professing your mad love for a sexual predator is pretty gauche. But if nothing else, it’s also pretty illuminating.

Double standard much? — Joe Cox (@SmoothCoxerator) October 2, 2018

Wow! Just wow! Hypocritical much?! — Amy Scubelek (@AmyScubelek) October 2, 2018

A Reminder: these ppl are complete hypocrites https://t.co/gDgrilwpy0 — Mujahed (@kebejay) October 2, 2018