Last night, the New York Times dropped a hit piece exposé on Brett Kavanaugh, digging up an incident from Kavanaugh’s younger days in which he was accused of throwing ice on a fellow bar patron:

The New York Times’ piece was pretty rotten, but the headline apparently wasn’t quite juicy enough. Fortunately, Slate had their own take on Ice-gate, and they were willing to punch up their headline quite a bit:

Now that’s a headline. A crappy one, but a headline nonetheless.

Trending

Slate’s article fails to present any conclusive evidence that Kavanaugh drew first blood. Or any blood, for that matter. But then, as we’ve seen with regard to Brett Kavanaugh, evidence just isn’t that important to the Left.

Eh, it’s not so hard once you get used to it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: barbar fightbloodyBrett KavanaughICESlate