Last night, the New York Times dropped a hit piece exposé on Brett Kavanaugh, digging up an incident from Kavanaugh’s younger days in which he was accused of throwing ice on a fellow bar patron:

As an undergraduate student at Yale, Brett Kavanaugh was involved in an altercation at a local bar during which he was accused of throwing ice on another patron, according to a police report https://t.co/j5gSrkHMp5 — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 1, 2018

The New York Times’ piece was pretty rotten, but the headline apparently wasn’t quite juicy enough. Fortunately, Slate had their own take on Ice-gate, and they were willing to punch up their headline quite a bit:

A 1985 police report shows Kavanaugh was involved in a bloody bar fight at Yale revolving around UB40 and drunk bros: https://t.co/mFkvkyZLhc pic.twitter.com/PFPBC5ihFX — Slate (@Slate) October 2, 2018

Now that’s a headline. A crappy one, but a headline nonetheless.

… he was accused of throwing ice https://t.co/cbka4uEANg — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 2, 2018

Flung some ice. 🙄 Unreal. — 𝓜𝓪𝓻®🇺🇸 (@MSMCali) October 2, 2018

He threw some ice at another dude. Great headline, tho. https://t.co/qgUy4YqJFw — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) October 2, 2018

Slate’s article fails to present any conclusive evidence that Kavanaugh drew first blood. Or any blood, for that matter. But then, as we’ve seen with regard to Brett Kavanaugh, evidence just isn’t that important to the Left.

He threw some ice. But keep doing you, Slate, keep lying to the people. — Victoria T. (@desertskulls) October 2, 2018

Throwing ice is a bloody bar fight now? lol pathetic — O.P.Rockwell (@_OPRockwell) October 2, 2018

Seriously. This is what you clowns are resorting to? It’s embarrassingly pathetic. 😂😂 — CrimsonBrave (@bravesdevildog) October 2, 2018

Slate is now a complete joke. The National Enquirer with less credibility. — Frank Marion (@frankfishes) October 2, 2018

How do you live with yourselves? The dishonesty is breathtaking — cj&jack (@ercabc) October 2, 2018

Eh, it’s not so hard once you get used to it.