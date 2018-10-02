Last night, the New York Times dropped a
hit piece exposé on Brett Kavanaugh, digging up an incident from Kavanaugh’s younger days in which he was accused of throwing ice on a fellow bar patron:
As an undergraduate student at Yale, Brett Kavanaugh was involved in an altercation at a local bar during which he was accused of throwing ice on another patron, according to a police report https://t.co/j5gSrkHMp5
— The New York Times (@nytimes) October 1, 2018
The New York Times’ piece was pretty rotten, but the headline apparently wasn’t quite juicy enough. Fortunately, Slate had their own take on Ice-gate, and they were willing to punch up their headline quite a bit:
A 1985 police report shows Kavanaugh was involved in a bloody bar fight at Yale revolving around UB40 and drunk bros: https://t.co/mFkvkyZLhc pic.twitter.com/PFPBC5ihFX
— Slate (@Slate) October 2, 2018
Now that’s a headline. A crappy one, but a headline nonetheless.
… he was accused of throwing ice https://t.co/cbka4uEANg
— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 2, 2018
He. Threw. Ice. https://t.co/eliw6MDieh
— Scary Dunleavy 🎃👻 (@JerryDunleavy) October 2, 2018
Flung some ice. 🙄 Unreal.
— 𝓜𝓪𝓻®🇺🇸 (@MSMCali) October 2, 2018
He threw some ice at another dude. Great headline, tho. https://t.co/qgUy4YqJFw
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) October 2, 2018
Slate’s article fails to present any conclusive evidence that Kavanaugh drew first blood. Or any blood, for that matter. But then, as we’ve seen with regard to Brett Kavanaugh, evidence just isn’t that important to the Left.
He threw some ice. But keep doing you, Slate, keep lying to the people.
— Victoria T. (@desertskulls) October 2, 2018
Great reporting. pic.twitter.com/d0utOoLa9r
— Yolanda Crowley (@CrowleyAsst) October 2, 2018
Throwing ice is a bloody bar fight now? lol pathetic
— O.P.Rockwell (@_OPRockwell) October 2, 2018
Seriously. This is what you clowns are resorting to? It’s embarrassingly pathetic. 😂😂
— CrimsonBrave (@bravesdevildog) October 2, 2018
Slate is now a complete joke. The National Enquirer with less credibility.
— Frank Marion (@frankfishes) October 2, 2018
How do you live with yourselves? The dishonesty is breathtaking
— cj&jack (@ercabc) October 2, 2018
Eh, it’s not so hard once you get used to it.