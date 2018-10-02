We’re not sure why anyone would trot out John Kerry to weigh in on the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation circus, but here we are:

John Kerry defends Ted Kennedy: "He stepped up and owned moments where he knew he stepped over the line." pic.twitter.com/5rNFMrKGY9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 2, 2018

Wait … what?

What is this supposed to mean?https://t.co/VjCsCj0YXk — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) October 2, 2018

Inquiring minds wanna know, John. Because it sure as hell doesn’t come off as well as you thought it did.

Interesting how Kerry said Kennedy owned his mistakes after he stepped over the line because he certainly didn't after he drove over the line. https://t.co/JnOzbadGyK — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 2, 2018

John Kerry says Ted Kennedy was very different from Kavanaugh: "[Kennedy] stepped up and owned moments where he knew he stepped over the line." "Stepped over the line" = literally killing a woman & leaving her body. pic.twitter.com/pHG11VgbYw — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 2, 2018

Just not when he drove over the line then plunged the car into water and left a woman to die https://t.co/Ksvf7sYIPm — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 2, 2018

yep, if there's one thing old Teddy did after leaving a girl to die it was to accept responsibility right away. https://t.co/yGU3US9jTT — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) October 2, 2018

And even leaving aside the whole drunkenly-abandoning-a-woman-to-drown-in-the-car-you-drove-into-the-water thing, what about this?

Hi, @JohnKerry. You said Ted Kennedy "owned up" to his mistakes. Did he ever own up" to this? pic.twitter.com/3iwVSe65Kd — Sister Toldjah 🤔 (@sistertoldjah) October 2, 2018

Not that we can recall, no.

So letting a woman drown and assaulting her at a restaurant are ok if you own it. https://t.co/w6WgOESUXy — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) October 2, 2018

“He let everyone know he was an abusive person who could act with utter impunity. He owned it. Totally transparent.” https://t.co/BeY5rA8wQn — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) October 2, 2018