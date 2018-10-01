We’d never heard of Christine Fair before today, but she’s a self-proclaimed “scholar of South Asian pol-mil affairs” and an “inter-sectional feminist” and she’s got a blue checkmark so Twitter must think she’s pretty important. And we can see why. After all, you’ve got to be someone special to come up with something like this and decide to share it with the public:

Look at thus chorus of entitled white men justifying a serial rapist's arrogated entitlement.

All of them deserve miserable deaths while feminists laugh as they take their last gasps. Bonus: we castrate their corpses and feed them to swine? Yes. https://t.co/tT7Igu157y — (((Christine Fair))) (@CChristineFair) September 29, 2018

Look at thus [sic] ratio, folks:

Now that’s impressive.

Oh, and did we mention Ms. Fair is also a professor? In the “Peace and Security Studies Program” at Georgetown? We’re not sure what’s so peaceful about her tweet but we’re inclined to call security on her.

You seem nice. — Madlaw (@madlaw1071) October 1, 2018

All that tolerance got in the way of thinking this through — Kerrie McDowell (@Kerriefmcdowell) October 1, 2018

There is something seriously wrong with you. — Eleanor (@EleanorRoth8) October 1, 2018

Ma'am, you've made your feelings about this year's Kindergarten Thanksgiving play well known. Now please take a seat or we'll have to ask you to leave. https://t.co/MpS7TgRo2l — BT (@back_ttys) October 1, 2018

Take a breath, lady. LOL. — Buttload the Usurper (@MetricButtload) October 1, 2018

In other news people like this exist but most definitely do not speak for any sane woman pic.twitter.com/BGUf0tKPhh — Amy Miller (@ThatAmyMiller) October 1, 2018

The problem with this prediction of course is that feminists never laugh. https://t.co/cA38cQZ0UL — Federalist Musket 🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) October 1, 2018

Excellent point.

You’re never gonna catch a man with that attitude, ma’am. https://t.co/e8bmYPpuDF — Lizzy Lou Who🎃 (@_wintergirl93) October 1, 2018

Something tells us that most men are just fine with that.