We’d never heard of Christine Fair before today, but she’s a self-proclaimed “scholar of South Asian pol-mil affairs” and an “inter-sectional feminist” and she’s got a blue checkmark so Twitter must think she’s pretty important. And we can see why. After all, you’ve got to be someone special to come up with something like this and decide to share it with the public:

Look at thus [sic] ratio, folks:

Now that’s impressive.

Oh, and did we mention Ms. Fair is also a professor? In the “Peace and Security Studies Program” at Georgetown? We’re not sure what’s so peaceful about her tweet but we’re inclined to call security on her.

Excellent point.

Something tells us that most men are just fine with that.

