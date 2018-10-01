How is Sally Kohn so bad at, well, everything? Today’s hot take on Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation ranks right up there with her best (read: worst) work:

PSA.

[Spoiler: If you think a qualified Supreme Court justice lies under oath, hides 93% of his record, believes in unlimited & unaccountable presidential power, *and* is an extremist right wing ideologue who may have committed sexual assault, then Kavanaugh is your guy I guess.] pic.twitter.com/hgsmnOpjTo — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) October 1, 2018

Show your work, Sally.

Not one part of your statement is true. How do you look in the mirror every day? — WhatWouldJakeDo? (@WWouldJakeDo) October 1, 2018

His record is public. He can't hide it. There's no evidence he lied under oath. He doesn't believe in unlimited and unaccountable presidential power. And there's no evidence he committed sexual assault. Otherwise, good tweet. https://t.co/bq3z5DxSZe — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) October 1, 2018

What did he lie about? He's provided more info on his judicial record than the other 8 justices combined hint: he's got a lot of experience. Not true. What do you mean by "extremist other than you being hyperbolic? Please answer in the order you presented the allegations. — David Morris (@davtra50) October 1, 2018

Lets start with "lies under oath." Put up or shut up, Sally. Let's see your cards. — Jim Hall (@WFSecurityNerd) October 1, 2018

Hi Sally, asking a job candidate about drinking habits 35 years ago when said candidate has never been charged with an alcohol related crime is not only inappropriate but likely to get the employer sued. — Madlaw (@madlaw1071) October 1, 2018

So you can smear someone publicly that is applying for a job, without evidence? Man goes for job interview, woman does not like man. She posts on Twitter an accusation, tagging employer, man loses job based on that assertion alone, because #BelieveWomen . Got it. — Руссиан Бот 5ТХС678 (@Nuktubian) October 1, 2018

Evergreen exit question for Sally and Co.: