Is it too much to hope that Mitch McConnell is able to make good on this vow?

McConnell says Senate will be voting "this week" on Kavanaugh. — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) October 1, 2018

BREAKING: Top Senate Republican says chamber will vote this week on Kavanaugh, says "endless delays and obstruction" will end. — The Associated Press (@AP) October 1, 2018

McConnell on the Senate Floor: "The time for endless delay and obstruction has come to a close…. Mr. President, we'll be voting this week." — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) October 1, 2018

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says "we'll be voting" on Brett Kavanaugh "this week." "Let me make it very clear. The time for endless delay and obstruction has come to a close." https://t.co/pWOU760blC pic.twitter.com/wFwyQtdABe — ABC News (@ABC) October 1, 2018

Sounds like a plan.

Of course, given what we’ve seen so far, a healthy dose of skepticism is probably warranted.

Fingers crossed.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.