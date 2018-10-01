Remember Julie Swetnick? After today, she might wish to be forgotten.

Brett Kavanaugh’s “third accuser” — the one who claimed that as a college student, she kept going to high school gang rape parties — sat down for an interview with NBC News national correspondent Kate Snow and, well, given what we’d seen from Swetnick thus far, you can probably guess how it went.

Thread. Another reminder Swetnick is not credible https://t.co/kKsUf7ZuWS — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) October 1, 2018

Thread and potentially game over for Swetnick https://t.co/9PkqwWKwDQ — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) October 1, 2018

This MSNBC interview with Julie Swetnick, Michael Avenatti's client, is a disaster — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) October 1, 2018

That’s putting it mildly.

1. @tvkatesnow starts out her interview with Julie Swetnick with a heads up that the network hasn't been able to confirm details of her allegations and hasn't received names from her attorney of people who witnessed the alleged rape. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 1, 2018

2. @tvkatesnow also notes that details in their interview differ from the account Swetnick gave just last week. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 1, 2018

Even the interviewer is giving a huge grain of salt here. — Neva (@pipandbaby) October 1, 2018

Swetnick’s story carries more grains of salt than the Dead Sea.

4. Swetnick in her original statement last week said that she was aware of efforts by Kavanaugh/Judge to spike punch..now in this interview with @tvkatesnow she says they were near the punch bowls (not necessarily spiking it?) and that Kavanaugh was passing out red solo cups. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 1, 2018

5. Swetnick says she contacted Montgomery County Police. The officer she mentioned is now deceased and the police say it could take up to a month to find a record of Swetnick's call etc. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 1, 2018

6. Swetnick provided four names to @tvkatesnow of friends who would remember these alleged parties where gang rapes occurred…one of them said they don't remember a Julie Swetnick, another is deceased, and two others have yet to respond. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 1, 2018

"We haven't been able to find anyone who says they were in the same room" as Julie Swetnick, @tvkatesnow tells @AriMelber after her lengthy interview. "We're interested in talking to anyone else who saw what she says she saw." — Jonathan Wald (@jonathanwald) October 1, 2018

Check it out for yourselves:

Welp.

Hey but let’s run it anyway. https://t.co/KF2X4F9BE0 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 1, 2018

Why the heck is NBC News running this story if there is no there there?!?! Because there is no there there. https://t.co/kKsUf7ZuWS — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) October 1, 2018

Why would they run it? Simple, really:

But they still put her on air to smear Kavanaugh. #Journalism https://t.co/M8uIJQeIzk — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) October 1, 2018

It may not have worked out the way they were hoping it would.

It looks like Avenatti brought Swetnick forward to help Kavanaugh… https://t.co/18YTJgp4N1 — ConservativeBlackMan 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@NevilleD35) October 1, 2018

So basically…. Brett will be our next Supreme Court Justice https://t.co/eptOaRuikT — Mujahed (@kebejay) October 1, 2018

With any luck.

Train Wreck — andygump (@agcarrington) October 1, 2018

Her story is bull. She isn't sure that he was a perpetrator – and that she was 'crushed' when she saw him again? How did she know who he was, anyway? She was in college. Moreover, one of the people she named, the only one that has responded, said he doesn't know her. — Neva (@pipandbaby) October 1, 2018

Don’t Swetnick the details. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) October 1, 2018

Now passing out red solo cups makes you unfit to do anything in life. Lord help us. 🙄🙄 https://t.co/ZbCZfaqKZQ — Kemberlee Kaye (@KemberleeKaye) October 1, 2018

She just said Kavanaugh is an admitted blackout drunk and drug abuser which is the literal opposite of the truth — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) October 1, 2018

She also said her memory of the people involved is ‘vague.’ https://t.co/qH7X1z8BcO — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 1, 2018

Swetnick is lying. — Neva (@pipandbaby) October 1, 2018

She's a sociopath. — Neva (@pipandbaby) October 1, 2018

“I declare, under penalty of perjury and under the laws of the United States of America, that the foregoing is true and correct.”

— Julie Swetnick (Sept. 25, 2018) https://t.co/6W0YsV2NG1 — Scary Dunleavy 🎃👻 (@JerryDunleavy) October 1, 2018

She gonna get sued https://t.co/UB75x21f50 — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) October 1, 2018

This is insane. I’m watching is disbelief. She is lying through her teeth. This is why the senate isn’t talking to her: “I saw boys handing out red solo cups” “Boys were standing in groups” Voters will never forgive #TheResistance for this. — Christian H. Cooper (@christiancooper) October 1, 2018

Good.

I just watched it. I don't believe this woman for a second. None of this makes sense. — Neva (@pipandbaby) October 1, 2018

Well, of course not:

This has been a Michael Avenatti Production. https://t.co/Tj1dX1NX3n — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) October 1, 2018

‘Nuff said.