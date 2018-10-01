We hope you’ll forgive us for missing this over the weekend, but John Brennan has weighed in on the Brett Kavanaugh hearings and we really think you should know what he thinks:

Key takeaways this week: Dr. Ford is a national treasure; Sen. Jeff Flake is an admirable man with a conscience, while craven politician Lindsey Graham is not; Kavanaugh’s temperament and blatant partisanship are disqualifying of a Supreme Court seat. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) September 29, 2018

There. See? Aren’t you better off for knowing how Brennan feels?

Almost as much of a national treasure as John Brennan himself.

And you sir are an idiot. — Lee & Cyndie Shelton (@CyndieShelton) October 1, 2018

A treasure? Flake and admirable man? Graham is the only one with the balls to stand up for what’s right. If Kavanaugh was anything but angry, then I would be worried. — Brian Gibbs (@mrbriangibbs) September 30, 2018

I think you got those mixed up there, Mr Brennan. That, or you'll believe folks who accuse without evidence merely because their beliefs are conveniently timed and fall in with your own goals. — Gareth Fairclough (@Characterlacks) September 30, 2018

Sir, I don't believe you would recognize non-partisanship even if you saw it. How could you since you have so consistently avoided it in the past? — Jack Print (@Neale_Print) September 30, 2018

He’ll have to get back to you.