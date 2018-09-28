Last night, MSNBC host Katy Tur couldn’t help but notice a striking difference between Republican senators’ conduct toward Brett Kavanaugh and toward Christine Blasey Ford, one that “will no doubt resonate.”

Not a single GOP senator, you guys. Well, except for one:

Chuck Grassley. The Senate Judiciary Chair. The spokesman for the majority. The only one of the Senate Republicans to speak during Christine Blasey Ford’s hearing.

Pardon her, you guys.

