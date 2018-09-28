Last night, MSNBC host Katy Tur couldn’t help but notice a striking difference between Republican senators’ conduct toward Brett Kavanaugh and toward Christine Blasey Ford, one that “will no doubt resonate.”

It will no doubt resonate that each GOP Senator starts his time by apologizing to Kavanaugh for what he is going through, while none took their time to apologize to Dr Ford what she has been through. — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) September 27, 2018

Not a single GOP senator, you guys. Well, except for one:

Pardon me, except for Sen Grassley. https://t.co/SICyBudrNn — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) September 27, 2018

Chuck Grassley. The Senate Judiciary Chair. The spokesman for the majority. The only one of the Senate Republicans to speak during Christine Blasey Ford’s hearing.

Pardon her, you guys.

Oh I see she corrected herself. “Not a single Republican apologized to Blasey Ford for what she went through!” 16K RTs “Oh, except for literally the only Republican to speak at her hearing.” 300 RTs Pardon me. pic.twitter.com/yS7GynAhZh — Alex "Squee" Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 28, 2018

None of them spoke to Dr. Ford. No @TheDemocrats have apologized to Justice Kavanaugh — T (@tcsorr) September 27, 2018

None of them asked Ford any questions, either, so they never spoke to her. 15,000 retweets. From an MSNBC anchor. Spreading fake news. https://t.co/JOnNZBoIJX — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) September 28, 2018

Almost none of them spoke at all in Ford's hearing, Genius. Did Dems apologize to Kavanaugh when they addressed Ford? No. None of them did, you ankle-biter. — Mark Meyer (@markrmeyer) September 27, 2018

The ratio of retweets for the wrong tweet to the correction is 44-to-1. The bubble is real. pic.twitter.com/0P245jSVV1 — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) September 28, 2018