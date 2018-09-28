Somewhere along the way, something happened to Kirsten Powers. She went from being a sensible Democrat to … this:

Republicans keep saying they believe Dr Blasey Ford, but they just believe it wasn’t Kavanaugh who did it. That’s is literally *not* believing her. — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) September 28, 2018

That’s not how this works, Kirsten. That is literally *not* how this works.

So careless of you to say that. There’s no evidence it was him. ZERO. — Stacie K. Brubaker (@StacieKetnerBru) September 28, 2018

She was likely assaulted. But by her own story and witnesses it wasn't Brett Kavanaugh. She's carried this story with her for 35 years but the first proof of mentioning Kavanaugh? July 2018. Good luck, keep this going. — Wittorical (@Wittorical) September 28, 2018

Actually it is literally believing the incident happened but she is mistaken in the identity. https://t.co/x5yU0s7cgy — Blaknsam (@Blaknsam) September 28, 2018

You are better than this. It means she has no evidence. It doesn't mean some trauma didn't happen. 🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦 https://t.co/vcZ7ACRS1y — Adrienne (@AdrienneRoyer) September 28, 2018

No ma'am. There are Republicans who are saying they believe CBF was sexually assaulted or had another similarly traumatic experience, but that perhaps it was someone else who did it. That is not "*not*" believing her, Kirsten. C'mon, you're better than this. https://t.co/5G0z3PdrGB — Sister Toldjah 🤔 (@sistertoldjah) September 28, 2018

She used to be. Maybe not so much anymore.

Having watched you on CNN yesterday say that no woman has ever misidentified an attacker I found you not credible. https://t.co/Ccs5tu8JdX — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 28, 2018

Yeah, that was an absolute ludicrous statement on her part. She never retreated on that either. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) September 28, 2018

Because of course he did.

Meanwhile, if Powers wants to put an end to this once and for all, there’s only one simple thing she needs to do: