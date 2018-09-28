Hats off to über-feminist Jill Filipovic. She may very well have found a way to dial the lefty Kavanaugh insanity up to eleventy:

Divorce your Republican husbands. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) September 28, 2018

Wow.

You'd be lucky to ever have a fantastic Republican husband like I have. — Mostlyspice (@mostlyspice) September 28, 2018

??? ….or be adults and live together in harmony while agreeing to disagree on certain topics? I'm a Republican. My wife leans left. We're all growns up and have the whole adult thing worked out. you should try it – makes life much more pleasurable. — Jeff in the 'Ville (@JeffInNashville) September 28, 2018

Jill doesn’t care for pleasure. It’s much too … pleasant.

You seem fun — BoJameson (@MDbornandbred) September 28, 2018

Lol like I’m gonna marry a lib chick https://t.co/yuAR7nY0IS — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) September 28, 2018

Who would tell me who to vote for then? https://t.co/GOCqEHwYHm — Элизабет, i mean “elisabeth” (@elisabethlehem) September 28, 2018

Why, are you on the prowl for a man? https://t.co/Qe6Ec8WMhp — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) September 28, 2018

Hee!

And marry standup guys like Keith Ellison, Bill Clinton, and Ted Kennedy! https://t.co/Zc8bpQCn1D — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) September 28, 2018

Oh, snap.

But get this:

Misogyny is a feature of the Republican Party, not a bug. Trump isn’t an aberration. Kavanaugh isn’t an aberration. These are men who stand credibly accused of doing terrible things to women, put in positions of power so they can do terrible things to women. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) September 28, 2018

But … but didn’t you just … ?

You just told women to divorce their husbands for merely being Republican. Do you have ANY self awareness? — Элизабет, i mean “elisabeth” (@elisabethlehem) September 28, 2018

We’re not sure she ever has. How sad.

LOL — ❤️ Jayvie ❤️ (@OneFineJay) September 28, 2018

Good to see they’re handling it well — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) September 28, 2018

Well, normal for an unhinged feminist, at least.

What a sick woman this is. https://t.co/YJ1cZrRD2d — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) September 28, 2018

I can't believe a feminist is being shrill and emotional. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) September 28, 2018

You're witnessing people completely unravel and then posting it on social media https://t.co/IkvSFMdLwt — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 28, 2018

Here’s a humble suggestion for Ms. Filipovic:

Seek help https://t.co/GkQW4rtIkI — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) September 28, 2018

And one for everyone else:

Steer clear of feminists. https://t.co/cZVM1M32mO — Fluent In 4chan (@LilMissRightie) September 28, 2018

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and a tweet.

***

Update:

Oh, lawdy … Jill’s fellow feminist warrior Jessica Valenti beat her to the crazy punch:

Good morning to women only. — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) September 27, 2018

***

Update:

I ignored the first tweet because it was merely very dumb, but try wrapping your head around the implications of the third. pic.twitter.com/U1o01RWsz0 — Alex "Squee" Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 28, 2018

We can’t. It hurts too much.