Count Jennifer Palmieri among the liberals shocked that Brett Kavanaugh would be angry at being portrayed as a serial gang-rapist:

OMG. The yelling at Senators??? Insane entitlement. — Jennifer Palmieri (@jmpalmieri) September 27, 2018

Does Jennifer also suffer from memory lapses? Has she forgotten who she worked for?

Now do Hillary. — Nash Rambler (@NashRamblers) September 27, 2018

Hillary yelled at Senators. https://t.co/Whf90kgywV — Alyssa E. Hackbarth (@AlyssaEinDC) September 27, 2018

You mean like Hillary did? — Brandon (@BMS355) September 27, 2018

"What, at this point, difference does it make??" https://t.co/yKf062cgAc — RBe (@RBPundit) September 27, 2018

What difference does it make, cupcake? — Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) September 27, 2018

Talk about insane entitlement, huh?