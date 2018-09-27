During today’s hearing, prosecutor Rachel Mitchell brought up Christine Blasey Ford’s letter, the letter that Dianne Feinstein sat on for six weeks.

Inquiring minds certainly want to know how it happened.

How did all those reporters find out about this letter in the first place?

It matters.

One would think. Democrats — most notably Dianne Feinstein — have demonstrated a stunning and appalling lack of concern for Christine Blasey Ford, referring to her as a hero but treating her as a tool. Their conduct has been nothing short of shameful. And the media’s lack of curiosity with regard to the Democrats’ stunts hasn’t been much better.

