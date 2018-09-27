During today’s hearing, prosecutor Rachel Mitchell brought up Christine Blasey Ford’s letter, the letter that Dianne Feinstein sat on for six weeks.

Is this line of questioning about how her letter leaked? — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 27, 2018

Inquiring minds certainly want to know how it happened.

Ford says she agreed to talk to Washington Post after reporters started showing up at her house — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) September 27, 2018

How did all those reporters find out about this letter in the first place?

Mitchell nailing down important point: Feinstein, Eschoo or her attorney released & leaked her letter against her consent. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 27, 2018

She said she didn’t authorize the release of the letter. Only Feinstein, Eschoo & her attorney had it. So who of those people leaked it without her approval. https://t.co/uvWqXj8YAN — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 27, 2018

It matters.

No journalist seems interested in that point. She had no desire to ever come forward publicly. She never authorized the letter being released. Only 2 Democrat reps and her attorney had it per her own testimony. It was released against her wishes and without her consent. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 27, 2018

The reason her life has been upended, and she's faced threats is because a Democrat, or her lawyer leaked it. That's a pretty important detail. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 27, 2018

One would think. Democrats — most notably Dianne Feinstein — have demonstrated a stunning and appalling lack of concern for Christine Blasey Ford, referring to her as a hero but treating her as a tool. Their conduct has been nothing short of shameful. And the media’s lack of curiosity with regard to the Democrats’ stunts hasn’t been much better.