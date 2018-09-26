As Twitchy told you earlier, Jennifer Rubin got busted for pushing a lie about the attorney brought in to question Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser being “from Sheriff Joe [Arpaio]’s operation.”
We know this will come as a huge shock to you, but Rubin wasn’t finished peddling bullsh*t:
Kavanaugh has to VERY seriously consider if he wants to testify in oath he didn't drink to excess. That fact *seems* easily disprovable. Lying about it would be awful for his current job let alone the S Ct.
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 26, 2018
Oh look more misinformation. He didn't claim he never drank excessively, just that he never blacked out. As a former college freshman, I assure you it's possible to achieve the former without necessarily achieving the latter https://t.co/DnvwyzaqJ6
— Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 26, 2018
We’re honestly wondering if Jennifer Rubin might have a drinking problem herself. Because choosing to keep going demonstrates seriously impaired judgment:
She's STILL running with this https://t.co/JeYz5rMVly
— Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 26, 2018
She’s going off the rails:
"a culture of hard partying that permeated certain quarters of high school and college life in the 1980s, when binge drinking among teenagers had reached record levels" https://t.co/H5JKjzXl76 if he denies drinking excess, he puts himself at huge risk.
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 26, 2018
If he denies excess drinking he has to pray no one else with credible evidence puts him at these parties. Is he really, really certain?
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 26, 2018
Is Jennifer really, really certain that she’s not an awful person?
Quite literally he's claimed that he has drank more than he should have in the past.
— Joe Themig (@TheMig29) September 26, 2018
Jesus woman pay attention he already admitted to drinking too much in high school and college
— Peter Aspesi (@PeterEsquire) September 26, 2018
He’s not denying drinking. He’s denying being blackout drunk. Why are you purposefully twisting his words? Did you not watch the interview?
— Tyler Ness (@tylerjness) September 26, 2018
That is not what he was denying you lying sack of garbage https://t.co/SegSEXIiPV
— Mujahed (@kebejay) September 26, 2018
seriously are you mentally ill? this has been debunked and you keep repeating it https://t.co/7RztlZXsZM
— Christine (@cmdeb) September 26, 2018
— Luke (@StereotypeLuke) September 26, 2018
But he never denied that…..Why are you so bad at this? pic.twitter.com/hZiwKZMZKd
— Ches (@In_Underland_) September 26, 2018
You…really need to stop. This is getting…stupid.
— Remember Scalia (@469Matt) September 26, 2018