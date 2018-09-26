As Twitchy told you earlier, Jennifer Rubin got busted for pushing a lie about the attorney brought in to question Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser being “from Sheriff Joe [Arpaio]’s operation.”

We know this will come as a huge shock to you, but Rubin wasn’t finished peddling bullsh*t:

Kavanaugh has to VERY seriously consider if he wants to testify in oath he didn't drink to excess. That fact *seems* easily disprovable. Lying about it would be awful for his current job let alone the S Ct. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 26, 2018

Oh look more misinformation. He didn't claim he never drank excessively, just that he never blacked out. As a former college freshman, I assure you it's possible to achieve the former without necessarily achieving the latter https://t.co/DnvwyzaqJ6 — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 26, 2018

We’re honestly wondering if Jennifer Rubin might have a drinking problem herself. Because choosing to keep going demonstrates seriously impaired judgment:

She's STILL running with this https://t.co/JeYz5rMVly — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 26, 2018

She’s going off the rails:

"a culture of hard partying that permeated certain quarters of high school and college life in the 1980s, when binge drinking among teenagers had reached record levels" https://t.co/H5JKjzXl76 if he denies drinking excess, he puts himself at huge risk. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 26, 2018

If he denies excess drinking he has to pray no one else with credible evidence puts him at these parties. Is he really, really certain? — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 26, 2018

Is Jennifer really, really certain that she’s not an awful person?

Quite literally he's claimed that he has drank more than he should have in the past. — Joe Themig (@TheMig29) September 26, 2018

Jesus woman pay attention he already admitted to drinking too much in high school and college — Peter Aspesi (@PeterEsquire) September 26, 2018

He’s not denying drinking. He’s denying being blackout drunk. Why are you purposefully twisting his words? Did you not watch the interview? — Tyler Ness (@tylerjness) September 26, 2018

That is not what he was denying you lying sack of garbage https://t.co/SegSEXIiPV — Mujahed (@kebejay) September 26, 2018

seriously are you mentally ill? this has been debunked and you keep repeating it https://t.co/7RztlZXsZM — Christine (@cmdeb) September 26, 2018

But he never denied that…..Why are you so bad at this? pic.twitter.com/hZiwKZMZKd — Ches (@In_Underland_) September 26, 2018