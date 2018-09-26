Since things can always get stupider, here’s author Joyce Carol Oates to explain why Brett Kavanaugh is a wanton sexual predator. Kavanaugh’s Catholicism, natch:
traditional Catholic obsession w/ analyzing & confessing "sins"–especially "sins of impurity"–helps to explain outbursts of sexually abusive behavior & need for alcohol to release it.
— Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) September 26, 2018
Well, that’s certainly a take.
What. In. The. Actual. https://t.co/rJfi7BdNry
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 26, 2018
Meanwhile, on Earth 2: https://t.co/u5Y1M7spY8
— Kemberlee Kaye (@KemberleeKaye) September 26, 2018
Joyce is special.
So being Catholic predisposes one to being a drunken, violent rapist. Thanks for the warning, lady.
— Lala (@TXTulipFiend) September 26, 2018
I’m sorry to see this kind of bigotry and hate from you.
— Thomas L. McDonald (WeirdCatholic.com) (@ThomasLMcDonald) September 26, 2018
Eh, bigotry is just par for the course with her.
You are freaking sick. STOP
— PattiD05 (@PattiD05) September 26, 2018
And here we have a non-Catholic non-psychologist tweeting something she knows absolutely nothing about in order to bash a Catholic. Joyce, stick to Spielberg's triceratops hunting offenses.
— Kelle (@KelleKelle_31) September 26, 2018
Heh. Or better yet:
Oh shut up. https://t.co/ZRE6zaMq0g
— Mary #FlyTheW (@mchastain81) September 26, 2018