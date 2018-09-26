Donald Trump held a press conference this afternoon to discuss the accusations against Brett Kavanaugh. And you won’t believe what happened next!

It can only be one man:

You know it!

Trending

Let’s watch Jim Acosta in action:

You guys.

Ah-MAY-zing is right. Also rather puzzling, as Jim Acosta was in a perfect position to demonstrate to Trump how to treat women with respect but passed up the opportunity.

At least Jim made his point, though.

Now hopefully Acosta can get what he really wants:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: accusationsAccusersBrett KavanaughChristine Blasey FordDeborah RamirezDonald TrumpJim AcostaJulie SwetnickRoy Moorewomen