Donald Trump held a press conference this afternoon to discuss the accusations against Brett Kavanaugh. And you won’t believe what happened next!
Who is the dumbass who asked if the President would take a question from a woman and then refused to give the mic to a woman?
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 26, 2018
It can only be one man:
Jim Acosta.
— Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) September 26, 2018
You know it!
Fourth outlet/reporter –> Jim @Acosta making a scene by demanding Trump call on female reporters
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 26, 2018
A bit of a back and forth with @Acosta who suggests @POTUS take a question from a female reporter next. pic.twitter.com/mnVXQNG5NL
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) September 26, 2018
Jim Acosta asks Trump to ask a female reporter about the allegations – Trump: “What does that mean?”
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 26, 2018
Of course @Acosta is making a scene today at the press conference.
— Betsy Rothstein (@betsyscribeindc) September 26, 2018
Let’s watch Jim Acosta in action:
Jim @Acosta's question: "Why is it, Mr. President, that you always seem to side with the accused and not the accuser?" pic.twitter.com/YjLPkZXmZK
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 26, 2018
JUST IN: In touchy exchange, CNN correspondent presses President Trump to call on a female correspondent during his news conference, which includes questions about the Kavanaugh confirmation, at the UN. pic.twitter.com/6TIdaBsSvf
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 26, 2018
You guys.
Is that @acosta claiming that @realdonaldtrump is afraid of questions from women? Holy hell.
— Tony Katz (@tonykatz) September 26, 2018
oh my GOD ACOSTA
— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) September 26, 2018
Oh God, Acosta's gonna Acosta.
And now he and Trump are bickering.
Ah-MAY-zing.
— Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) September 26, 2018
Ah-MAY-zing is right. Also rather puzzling, as Jim Acosta was in a perfect position to demonstrate to Trump how to treat women with respect but passed up the opportunity.
Why doesn't @Acosta hand over the mic?
— Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 26, 2018
If Jim @Acosta TRULY cared about female reporters giving them a voice, he would have handed them the microphone
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 26, 2018
Jim Acosta—rather than hand the microphone over to a female colleague—asks Trump if a female colleague can ask him about Kavanaugh *after* Acosta gets done talking.
— John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) September 26, 2018
At least Jim made his point, though.
sir, as a male feminist
— Katherine Miller (@katherinemiller) September 26, 2018
If you could retweet one of my female colleagues I would really appreciate it.
— Will Rahn (@willrahn) September 26, 2018
Now hopefully Acosta can get what he really wants:
PLEASE GIVE ME MY OWN SHOW https://t.co/Ql5msb5F69
— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) September 26, 2018