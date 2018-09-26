Donald Trump held a press conference this afternoon to discuss the accusations against Brett Kavanaugh. And you won’t believe what happened next!

Who is the dumbass who asked if the President would take a question from a woman and then refused to give the mic to a woman? — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 26, 2018

It can only be one man:

Jim Acosta. — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) September 26, 2018

You know it!

Fourth outlet/reporter –> Jim @Acosta making a scene by demanding Trump call on female reporters — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 26, 2018

A bit of a back and forth with @Acosta who suggests @POTUS take a question from a female reporter next. pic.twitter.com/mnVXQNG5NL — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) September 26, 2018

Jim Acosta asks Trump to ask a female reporter about the allegations – Trump: “What does that mean?” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 26, 2018

Of course @Acosta is making a scene today at the press conference. — Betsy Rothstein (@betsyscribeindc) September 26, 2018

Let’s watch Jim Acosta in action:

Jim @Acosta's question: "Why is it, Mr. President, that you always seem to side with the accused and not the accuser?" pic.twitter.com/YjLPkZXmZK — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 26, 2018

JUST IN: In touchy exchange, CNN correspondent presses President Trump to call on a female correspondent during his news conference, which includes questions about the Kavanaugh confirmation, at the UN. pic.twitter.com/6TIdaBsSvf — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 26, 2018

You guys.

Is that @acosta claiming that @realdonaldtrump is afraid of questions from women? Holy hell. — Tony Katz (@tonykatz) September 26, 2018

oh my GOD ACOSTA — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) September 26, 2018

Oh God, Acosta's gonna Acosta. And now he and Trump are bickering. Ah-MAY-zing. — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) September 26, 2018

Ah-MAY-zing is right. Also rather puzzling, as Jim Acosta was in a perfect position to demonstrate to Trump how to treat women with respect but passed up the opportunity.

Why doesn't @Acosta hand over the mic? — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 26, 2018

If Jim @Acosta TRULY cared about female reporters giving them a voice, he would have handed them the microphone — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 26, 2018

Jim Acosta—rather than hand the microphone over to a female colleague—asks Trump if a female colleague can ask him about Kavanaugh *after* Acosta gets done talking. — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) September 26, 2018

At least Jim made his point, though.

sir, as a male feminist — Katherine Miller (@katherinemiller) September 26, 2018

If you could retweet one of my female colleagues I would really appreciate it. — Will Rahn (@willrahn) September 26, 2018

Now hopefully Acosta can get what he really wants: