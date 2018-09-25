We don’t have much praise for Beto O’Rourke around here, but we also believe in giving credit where it’s due. And O’Rourke deserves credit for this tweet about Ted and Heidi Cruz being driven out of a D.C. restaurant by leftist protesters:

Not right that Senator Cruz and his wife Heidi were surrounded and forced to leave a restaurant last night because of protesters. The Cruz family should be treated with respect. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 25, 2018

Amen.

Good for him https://t.co/EdSk9nKZiO — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 25, 2018

O’Rourke actually demonstrated civility toward a political opponent. No wonder these lefties are so annoyed:

Yeah, but should they, though. — Julius Goat (Read Pinned Tweet!) (@JuliusGoat) September 25, 2018

lol, no they shouldn’t dude — jeez what a fucking nigger 🙁 (@queersocialism) September 25, 2018

C'mon Beto, don't spend your time and resources trying to show how benevolent you are. Let Cruz fight his own battles. This is a war, not a game of bridge. — Robert Phipps (@TruthOuter) September 25, 2018

I appreciate the sentiment here. But Cruz and his colleagues are pushing policies that cause physical harm and extreme financial distress to their constituents. At what point do we stop being polite to protect our friends, family, and neighbors? — Amy Stuber (@amy_moss_) September 25, 2018

If they treat their constituents with respect, they would get some in return. — Richelle D-M (@MakingCostumes) September 25, 2018

I hear you, but Cruz's words and actions come with a price.

If the consequences are too much for Ted, he needs to rethink his behavior. — Nanageddon❤️🇺🇸🌊 (@NanaSewDear) September 25, 2018

Do you know who Dems don't boo out of restaurants? Decent people. Respect begets respect. — cyman says (@cyman_says) September 25, 2018

Freedom of expression is just another reason why I served and fought. Respect is earned NOT given — Justin T – Veteran Resistance Is American (@Just_Resisting_) September 25, 2018

With all due respect, the GOP has basically staged a "bloodless" coup. Resistance fighters don't have to follow decorum. — The Black Pole🎭 🇵🇱 Polska Noir 🇬🇭🇨🇮🇺🇸 (@AmandaSoprano) September 25, 2018

I respectfully disagree. This was nonviolent and they can protest as they please — Jan Itor 🌹 (@scrubsfan10) September 25, 2018

Admirable, but Ted Cruz has repeatedly disrespects large swaths of this country and there are never any rammifications for him personally. Respect is a two way street. — Ryan Emond (@creativelytired) September 25, 2018

I hear you Beto, but no. We are done. Public shaming is needed. — Venn Diagram #ICTreason (@VennMultiverse) September 25, 2018

Ill be polite to people who dont stick humans in camps and support accused abusers. — Janine (@celticrose111) September 25, 2018

they should be dragged through the streets tbh dude — girl with the garfield tattoo (@cowboygarbage) September 25, 2018

You are an inclusive, uniter. You are kind, passionate & show love for Texans. You are giving your state, what so many of us in the rest of the country crave in our leaders. Unfortunately, Cruz has caused this by making himself unavailable to his constituents & lying. Karma — Laurie (@Lauriemac916) September 25, 2018

While I understand why you have to say that. I disagree. Children in Cages- Families forever destroyed by the GOP and Trump. Sen. Cruz was complacent and supportive. He serves the public and the public has a right to tell him wherever he is that his actions are unacceptable. — Harvey Cottrell (@harvey_cottrell) September 25, 2018

It’s true that everyone should be treated with respect however it is very difficult when children are put in cages, we lack affordable healthcare, decaying school system, one percent Americans benefit from the 99%, and the Republicans are good with women being sexually assaulted — Jmb-american (@JM4America) September 25, 2018

lol god how are you so bad at this, this should be a layup — john cage match (@Boringstein) September 25, 2018

anyways i hope you win so we can harass you and your family until you support abolishing ICE you coward — john cage match (@Boringstein) September 25, 2018

It's admirable you'd treat them w/ respect. But we're beyond civility at this point. Cruz & the GOP are destroying American democracy, protecting & enabling a corrupt administration, throwing kids in cages & taking health care away from millions. We don't treat Nazis w/ respect. — 🌊 Cyndia BLUE "Unstable Genius" (@malinablue) September 25, 2018

When he speaks out against brown kids in detention centers, he will be able to go out to eat. — Kati Rank (@katirank) September 25, 2018

Nah! Ted should be treated with the same "respect" he gives the American people when he shuts down our government for funzies, votes against life saving medical care options and votes to diminish women's & minorities rights. F Ted Cruz! — Little Miss Scare-All🌹 (@MercurialMiss) September 25, 2018