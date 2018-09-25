Considering Peter Fonda’s hippie cred, you’d think he’d be a little more open-minded and all about the love than this:

More jokes about Lindsey Graham’s sexuality. How original. And tolerant!

Trending

So very, very tolerant.

Nice work, Pete.

Sure seems problematic to us.

Don’t hold your breath.

Here’s a screenshot, just in case he tries to flush it down the memory hole later:

***

Related:

WOW: Peter Fonda goes on vile and unhinged rant against Trump (AND his son), calls to ‘scare the s**t out of’ ICE agents’ kids at school

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Lindsey GrahamPeter Fonda