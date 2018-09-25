Considering Peter Fonda’s hippie cred, you’d think he’d be a little more open-minded and all about the love than this:
💄👄👠👗🏳️🌈💃🏻💅🏻💋=
Lindsey Graham inside the closet!
— Peter Henry Fonda (@iamfonda) September 25, 2018
More jokes about Lindsey Graham’s sexuality. How original. And tolerant!
That’s not PC ! But I love it
— Umberto (@UmbertoGuadelou) September 25, 2018
His name is…Lindsey…
— PonemahTamarack (@PonemahTamarack) September 25, 2018
Wouldn’t surprise one bit! 😜😜😜
— Eileen Gleason (@emg318) September 25, 2018
Been thinking Lindsey should quit suppressing his biological inclination for quite a while now. It’s 2018 Lindsey, it will be okay
— Ozark Screamer (@KayKay72526533) September 25, 2018
Lindsey badly needs to find the courage to drop the pretense that he’s heterosexual
— Ozark Screamer (@KayKay72526533) September 25, 2018
He’s a southern belle for sure.
— Eric Renshaw (@EricRenshaw) September 25, 2018
So very, very tolerant.
Excellent. Making gay jokes. Brilliant.
— Mortis (@WitchyDruss) September 25, 2018
Something wrong with that?
— Caledonian Rose (@CaledonianRoses) September 25, 2018
What if he is gay are you saying there is something wrong with that?
— Vareck The Sarcastic Jew in exile (@BornGerman) September 25, 2018
Let's just say that he's gay. What's your problem with that? All inclusive, right?
— BrownSkin (@BrunusCutis) September 25, 2018
Prolly not a good idea to gay-shame someone, even in jest.
— Scott Crayne (@crayneum) September 25, 2018
I think it’s cool how liberals can use the notion of sexual preference as a punchline.
Really hammers home that whole Party Of Diversity thing.
— 🇺🇸Night "Basta" Wood✞⚭⚓ (@Shteina_Gott) September 25, 2018
Because being gay is bad? Weird stance for a "progressive" person to take.
— IKET 🇺🇸🇳🇿 RT or UR part of the problem (@IKantEvenToday) September 25, 2018
Homophobe much?
— Eric H. (@ericinva) September 25, 2018
Homophobic much?
— RW Nutjob 🇺🇸 (@RWNutjob1) September 25, 2018
Why are you so homophobic?
— Dick Teitor 2020 © (@chigaray) September 25, 2018
All this and a homophobe too?
— ™ (@corrcomm) September 25, 2018
So being gay is bad?
— Mark Buneta❌ (@Mawkb50) September 25, 2018
If he was gay, what's wrong with it?
Are you implying being gay is something to be mocked?
— Some random thoughts (@someideasnstuff) September 25, 2018
Insulting gays to own the cons
— wetdawg (@WETDAWG75) September 25, 2018
Nice work, Pete.
Hi @glaad are you guys cool with this?
— HEN263 (@hen263) September 25, 2018
Hey, @jack this isn’t a problem?
— Steve Wallace (@waldo559) September 25, 2018
Sure seems problematic to us.
Prediction: Fonda apology forthcoming
— Andy Linn (@AndyMLinn) September 25, 2018
Don’t hold your breath.
Mr. Fonda, I’d delete that ASAP.
— Buddy Mann (@royalviking04) September 25, 2018
Here’s a screenshot, just in case he tries to flush it down the memory hole later:
***
Related:
WOW: Peter Fonda goes on vile and unhinged rant against Trump (AND his son), calls to ‘scare the s**t out of’ ICE agents’ kids at school