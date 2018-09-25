Considering Peter Fonda’s hippie cred, you’d think he’d be a little more open-minded and all about the love than this:

💄👄👠👗🏳️‍🌈💃🏻💅🏻💋=

Lindsey Graham inside the closet! — Peter Henry Fonda (@iamfonda) September 25, 2018

More jokes about Lindsey Graham’s sexuality. How original. And tolerant!

That’s not PC ! But I love it — Umberto (@UmbertoGuadelou) September 25, 2018

His name is…Lindsey… — PonemahTamarack (@PonemahTamarack) September 25, 2018

Wouldn’t surprise one bit! 😜😜😜 — Eileen Gleason (@emg318) September 25, 2018

Been thinking Lindsey should quit suppressing his biological inclination for quite a while now. It’s 2018 Lindsey, it will be okay — Ozark Screamer (@KayKay72526533) September 25, 2018

Lindsey badly needs to find the courage to drop the pretense that he’s heterosexual — Ozark Screamer (@KayKay72526533) September 25, 2018

He’s a southern belle for sure. — Eric Renshaw (@EricRenshaw) September 25, 2018

So very, very tolerant.

Excellent. Making gay jokes. Brilliant. — Mortis (@WitchyDruss) September 25, 2018

Something wrong with that? — Caledonian Rose (@CaledonianRoses) September 25, 2018

What if he is gay are you saying there is something wrong with that? — Vareck The Sarcastic Jew in exile (@BornGerman) September 25, 2018

Let's just say that he's gay. What's your problem with that? All inclusive, right? — BrownSkin (@BrunusCutis) September 25, 2018

Prolly not a good idea to gay-shame someone, even in jest. — Scott Crayne (@crayneum) September 25, 2018

I think it’s cool how liberals can use the notion of sexual preference as a punchline. Really hammers home that whole Party Of Diversity thing. — 🇺🇸Night "Basta" Wood✞⚭⚓ (@Shteina_Gott) September 25, 2018

Because being gay is bad? Weird stance for a "progressive" person to take. — IKET 🇺🇸🇳🇿 RT or UR part of the problem (@IKantEvenToday) September 25, 2018

Homophobe much? — Eric H. (@ericinva) September 25, 2018

Homophobic much? — RW Nutjob 🇺🇸 (@RWNutjob1) September 25, 2018

Why are you so homophobic? — Dick Teitor 2020 © (@chigaray) September 25, 2018

All this and a homophobe too? — ™ (@corrcomm) September 25, 2018

So being gay is bad? — Mark Buneta❌ (@Mawkb50) September 25, 2018

If he was gay, what's wrong with it? Are you implying being gay is something to be mocked? — Some random thoughts (@someideasnstuff) September 25, 2018

Insulting gays to own the cons — wetdawg (@WETDAWG75) September 25, 2018

Nice work, Pete.

Hi @glaad are you guys cool with this? — HEN263 (@hen263) September 25, 2018

Sure seems problematic to us.

Prediction: Fonda apology forthcoming — Andy Linn (@AndyMLinn) September 25, 2018

Don’t hold your breath.

Mr. Fonda, I’d delete that ASAP. — Buddy Mann (@royalviking04) September 25, 2018

Here’s a screenshot, just in case he tries to flush it down the memory hole later:

***

Related:

WOW: Peter Fonda goes on vile and unhinged rant against Trump (AND his son), calls to ‘scare the s**t out of’ ICE agents’ kids at school