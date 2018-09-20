Intrepid journalist John Harwood has got Hugh Hewitt right where he wants him. Assuming he wants Hugh Hewitt in a comfy chair, pointing and laughing at John Harwood:

Of course Resistance flag-bearer and consummate medical professional Dr. Eugene Gu is lapping up Harwood’s nonsense:

Dr. Gu and Harwood, on the other hand, are definitely political tools.

If Hugh Hewitt is a hypocrite, Harwood’s chosen quotes don’t demonstrate that. Like, at all.

If he does, he’s doing a really good job acting like he doesn’t.

