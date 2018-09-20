Intrepid journalist John Harwood has got Hugh Hewitt right where he wants him. Assuming he wants Hugh Hewitt in a comfy chair, pointing and laughing at John Harwood:

Hugh Hewitt 2/16 on Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland: “Republicans are under no obligation to hold a hearing much less a vote” Hewitt 9/18 decrying allegations against Kavanaugh: “Seriously, due process is a real concept, deeply embedded in Anglo-American law and politics” — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) September 20, 2018

Of course Resistance flag-bearer and consummate medical professional Dr. Eugene Gu is lapping up Harwood’s nonsense:

Due process is important and Republicans are literally the ones denying it by not having the FBI investigate what happened. Due process isn’t a political tool. It’s a fundamental human right in a country that follows the rule of law. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) September 20, 2018

Dr. Gu and Harwood, on the other hand, are definitely political tools.

If Hugh Hewitt is a hypocrite, Harwood’s chosen quotes don’t demonstrate that. Like, at all.

These don't contradict at all https://t.co/p8vviqDvOf — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 20, 2018

Uhhhhhhhh Only one of these involved allegations of sexual assault. You… you understand the difference, correct? https://t.co/9zFSWFOQXa — Jeremiah Stephan Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) September 20, 2018

If he does, he’s doing a really good job acting like he doesn’t.