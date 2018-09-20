Well, here’s a development in the Kavanaugh-Ford case … maybe:
NEW: Lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford have told Senate Judiciary Committee staff she is "prepared to testify" next week — but not Monday — so long as her safety is assured and hearing is fair. My latest. https://t.co/WiA3kXb2d8
BREAKING: Christine Blasey Ford says she will testify if conditions are fair and safehttps://t.co/Lt8r7dZEEP
More from the New York Times:
WASHINGTON — The woman who has accused Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh of sexual assault, in an apparent bid to jump-start negotiations, has told the Senate Judiciary Committee that she “would be prepared to testify next week,” so long as senators offer “terms that are fair and which ensure her safety,” according to an email her lawyers sent to committee staff members.
In the email, obtained by The New York Times, the lawyer for Christine Blasey Ford said that testifying Monday — the timetable Republicans have set for a hearing — “is not possible and the Committee’s insistence that it occur then is arbitrary in any event.” The lawyer reiterated that it is Dr. Blasey’s “strong preference” that “a full investigation” occur before her testimony — wording that stopped short of demanding an F.B.I. probe and suggested she is open to testifying without one.
In the email, addressed to top Republican and Democratic aides on the committee, the lawyer, Debra Katz, wrote that she would like to set up a call later on Thursday to “discuss the conditions” under which Dr. Blasey would be prepared to testify.
Oh. 🙄 https://t.co/o1sW4JHv8g
Why not Monday? https://t.co/syBNBwaHR5
I am prepared to attend your Bar Mitzvah but not this weekend when you will be holding it. https://t.co/Fhs2BvlZMN
More stalling. The hearing will never be "fair" unless the senators agree to not ask any real questions, which they have to, as they have an obligation to test her accusations. https://t.co/zVDO5GGiqS
We’re definitely curious about these “conditions.”
I'm fine with delaying it later in the week.
But the conditions have to be minimal. For example, the scope of the questions should be the same for both Kavanaugh and Ford. https://t.co/SP289O3R5Z
She should get the exact same consideration of conditions that any other witness testifying in front of the judicial committee would get. https://t.co/YUcMq8mp0u
And more importantly…the same conditions KAVANAUGH GETS.
OK, well we should provide her with security for sure.
"Hearing is fair" = entirely subjective. Best if Republican counsel and Democratic counsel each get to question her rather than Senators themselves. Probably fairest and Senators don't get to grandstand. https://t.co/z7VLHC4Mz9
