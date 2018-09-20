Where are our pearls? Somebody fetch us our pearls, dammit! We must clutch them. Because the Associated Press has dug up some pretty shocking dirt on Brett Kavanaugh:

In the yearbook for his elite private prep school, Brett Kavanaugh declared himself treasurer of the “Keg City Club.” https://t.co/Aae9fUrUAO? — The Associated Press (@AP) September 20, 2018

More from the AP:

But [Mark Judge’s] writings make it abundantly clear that heavy drinking was a routine part of the social fabric. In one of his works, he describes Georgetown Prep as “positively swimming in alcohol.” Parts of Judge’s recollection appear to match up with Kavanaugh’s own yearbook entry. Judge writes that his senior class pledged to consume 100 kegs of beer. Kavanaugh’s yearbook page from his senior year contains the entry: “Keg City Club (Treasurer) — 100 Kegs or Bust.” One of his highlighted quotes is “Down the Hatch!” Judge also details Beach Week, an annual drunken vacation of private school pals. Area private schools all finished the year a week earlier than the public schools. So the students — male and female — headed to Ocean City, Maryland, for what Judge describes as a non-stop party. Kavanaugh’s yearbook page describes himself as a member of the “Beach Week Ralph Club.”

Dear God. It’s worse than we thought.

OMG the horror. — Dr. Richard Wokeinstein (@The_Wiser1) September 20, 2018

It’s almost as the AP has no shame whatsoever. But that couldn’t possibly be it … could it?

Seriously, this is AP news? — Buddy Sokol (@Buddy_Sokol) September 20, 2018

And this is relevant, why? — Matt F (@MFottrell) September 20, 2018

Seriously who the f cares?!!! I would love to know the actions of every person on the left when they were at high school parties…. sure it’s all ice cream socials and tea parties — TJ Adelman Pituch (@tjp7118) September 20, 2018

OMG! The smoking gun. He drank beer in high school. Stick to news. — Jon Colter (@JonColter) September 20, 2018

This is so pathetic — Brad C. (@bcalhoun27) September 20, 2018

This … is the AP.

The Associated Press, everyone. — Loveless 2 (@SisyphusGoals) September 20, 2018

Parting food — or drink — for thought:

If this Kavanaugh thing is really turning into a "people who booze in high school are suspect" that's going to be a problem for like A LOT of people. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) September 20, 2018

No kidding.

