Democrats have a narrative to push, and they won’t let anything stand in their way. Take Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, who took to Twitter today to whine about the FBI not investigating any further into the Kavanaugh-Ford case:

Why did @SenateMajLdr pick Monday for #Kavanaugh sexual assault hearings? Was it after consultation with @FBI about when a proper investigation would be done? Isn’t that the timing that matters right now? — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) September 18, 2018

This is not acceptable. When is the @FBI going to do the investigation? AFTER the hearing? That would be ridiculous. Never? That would just be wrong — very wrong.https://t.co/silLWyhvJV — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) September 18, 2018

You know what’s very wrong, Sen. Whitehouse? Willfully omitting the fact that the FBI already said they wouldn’t investigate because what allegedly happened was not a federal crime.

Why would the FBI investigate this? pic.twitter.com/TR4Imru11J — WickidGreasah (@RCass24) September 18, 2018

Did you miss the part where the FBI said there was nothing to investigate? Do you have a law degree? — Theon knee'd in the crotch (@cheapoldbstd) September 18, 2018

The FBI has already said there is nothing for them to investigate. As an alleged lawmaker you should know this. — 👌🏻Kommissar Kokkeler👌🏻 (@mattkokkeler) September 18, 2018

FBI already declined to investigate, but you already know that. — Deedee71 (@orangecone21) September 18, 2018

It's not an FBI matter. You know this. We know you know this. https://t.co/MXPBi8J6qd — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) September 18, 2018

He knows it … and he doesn’t care. It’s all about the narrative.

What federal crime would they investigate? This allegedly happened 36 years ago, with no alleged witnesses or even details. To say these allegations are fishy is being kind. — Neil Axelrod (@NeilAxelrod) September 18, 2018

Never. Because there is no allegation of a federal crime. You know this. You know you are dishonestly grandstanding. You also know the last thing you want is for this to end up in an actual legal dispute, because there's zero evidence. — Remember Scalia (@469Matt) September 18, 2018

The Democrats’ conduct in this case has been nothing short of disgraceful. And the media won’t call them out on it.