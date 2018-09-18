Democrats have a narrative to push, and they won’t let anything stand in their way. Take Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, who took to Twitter today to whine about the FBI not investigating any further into the Kavanaugh-Ford case:

You know what’s very wrong, Sen. Whitehouse? Willfully omitting the fact that the FBI already said they wouldn’t investigate because what allegedly happened was not a federal crime.

He knows it … and he doesn’t care. It’s all about the narrative.

The Democrats’ conduct in this case has been nothing short of disgraceful. And the media won’t call them out on it.

