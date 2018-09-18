Stop the presses, everybody! MSNBC has finally found the Brett Kavanaugh Smoking Gun:

MSNBC just aired this footage from a speech by Judge Kavanaugh at the Columbus School of Law from 2015 👀👀 "What happens at Georgetown Prep, stays at Georgetown Prep. That's been a good thing for all of us" pic.twitter.com/pIOztUx7Zs — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) September 18, 2018

Better just forget about the hearing and throw Kavanaugh in prison right now. Just to be safe.

You know liberals have nothing when they resort to this. https://t.co/aqQbvVCnch — RBe (@RBPundit) September 18, 2018

Implying the guy committed sexual assault because he made a joke about HS indiscretions (likely involving drinking and other normal behavior). Hope you are all proud of yourselves. https://t.co/SWOScPNqdm — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 18, 2018

In about 2 hours, you can start repenting for this cheap shot. Air the entire clip. https://t.co/xVzFUmSt3s — Nathan the Wurtzelhearted (@NathanWurtzel) September 18, 2018

And ruin Elizabeth Warren’s opportunity to participate in what looks with each passing day like a coordinated smear campaign? Pffft! She’s getting in on this come hell or high water.

Brett Kavanaugh talking about his high school in 2015: “What happens at Georgetown Prep, stays at Georgetown Prep.” I can't imagine any parent accepting this view. Is this really what America wants in its next Supreme Court Justice? pic.twitter.com/WhL8YeZQ78 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 18, 2018

And based on that tweet, hell will come first. Good Lord.

Isn't that basically a confession? Like… no one would say that if they were innocent. Right? — Dakota Gilbert (@DakGil17) September 18, 2018

No, it’s not “basically a confession.” It’s nothing but yet another desperate attempt by a Democrat to brand Brett Kavanaugh a sexual predator without bothering with due process.

This has zero bearing on whether Kavanaugh sexually assaulted Ford, and the party of underage abortion and birth control on demand suddenly becoming neopuritans is a tad pathetic. https://t.co/mPjciAcxd8 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 18, 2018

More than pathetic; it’s dishonest. And it’s shameful.

The incredibly hot and smart @mamaswati has located Kavanaugh's entire speech.https://t.co/tfJ03wLvRp Shockingly, Fauxcahontas and Jon Levine are filthy liars. Listen from the 4 to 6 minute mark or so. He's talking about his friends. — Nathan the Wurtzelhearted (@NathanWurtzel) September 18, 2018

The full quote, which MSNBC did not include, reveals that Kavanaugh was making a joke about three "really, really good friends of mine" who graduated from Columbus School of Law, where he was giving the speech. Thanks to @mamaswati for finding the video. https://t.co/BWBbD0KLcj https://t.co/dU7wmo7T03 — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) September 18, 2018

Like MSNBC, Sen. Warren is passing around a truncated version of the Kavanaugh video, in which he makes a joke about three "really, really good friends of mine," in order to smear him. As we know, Warren is very comfortable misleading people. Her constituents deserve better. https://t.co/WHzV0MTlZk — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) September 18, 2018

Like Sen. Warren today, Sen. Harris was also caught passing around a deceptively-edited video in order to smear Judge Kavanaugh. It's shameful, but not surprising. Harris got Four Pinocchios for doing it. Sen. Warren should also. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) September 18, 2018

Elizabeth Warren is an absolute disgrace.

You guys, there are people in my timeline right now suggesting that Brett Kavanaugh actually got up in front of law students and spontaneously implied to them that he committed crimes necessitating a code of silence in high school. Or, y'know, he made a joke. You pick. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) September 18, 2018

Option 1: out of the blue, Brett Kavanaugh decides to confess to prior misdeeds needing a code of silence to random stranger law students. Option 2: he made a dad joke. I know which one I would go with, but it's Twitter, so here we are. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) September 18, 2018

Here we are.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

Update:

Truth and context be damned!

Oh look. Media, Dem Senators, and liberal activists all coincidentally spreading a smear against BK based on a deceptively edited video: pic.twitter.com/h98qUspx2s — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 18, 2018

And here’s Politico, too:

Georgetown Prep's unofficial saying, according to Brett Kavanaugh: What happens there, stays there https://t.co/ACQXDTlXpE — POLITICO (@politico) September 18, 2018

And Jim Acosta:

Jim Acosta on the 2015 Kavanaugh clip (which CNN edits so it begins after the reference to his three male friends): “There are portions of his childhood he’d rather not come to light." Note how even Susan Hennessy thinks he's reaching. pic.twitter.com/swDqI2YcHh — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 18, 2018

Jim Acosta @acosta aired Warren’s edited clip without context. https://t.co/4nTep68BfB — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 18, 2018

You know you’re doing super journalistic journalism when you start a statement with “perhaps” and end it with “I suppose,” as Acosta does… https://t.co/tSRAsRaG45 — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) September 18, 2018

Mission accomplished.

Stop with the games. Do you think BK making a joke 3 decades later in a speech about the indiscretions of 3 friends in HS is evidence he committed sexual assault? If yes, share the video in context. If not, you’re intentionally trying to smear him and you’re a garbage person. https://t.co/uZhMiva1RE — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 18, 2018

