The New York Times is looking for a few good men — and women — to help them fight the scourge of Fake News.

No, really:

The New York Times needs your help. We’re looking for false information being spread deliberately to confuse, mislead, or influence voters ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. https://t.co/p3eeW5fnGm — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 18, 2018

Folks: The New York Times needs your help. We’re looking for false information being spread deliberately to confuse, mislead, or influence voters ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. Tipline here; please share! https://t.co/DQzAt1iyI1 — Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) September 18, 2018

That’s cute, New York Times, but:

I've got some bad news for you. https://t.co/T3ngFQ6IyD — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 18, 2018

Real Journalists™, heal thyselves.

These guys stepped right into this one… https://t.co/BCynwWYF9o — Terry Schilling (@pizzapolitico) September 18, 2018

Boy, did they ever.

The insane lack of self-awareness it took to write this tweet is truly astonishinghttps://t.co/9FRSc5x1lf — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 18, 2018

There isn’t even a German word for this level of insane cluelessness. https://t.co/hUj540FbVa — Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) September 18, 2018

From your paper or… https://t.co/DeOgsREMFh — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 18, 2018

You should read your paper. https://t.co/wXa2K5ngYy — Nathan the Wurtzelhearted (@NathanWurtzel) September 18, 2018

The New York Times needs to start reading The New York Times more. https://t.co/gMyrN2DBGv — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 18, 2018

have you considered monitoring the new york times? — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) September 18, 2018

Are you worried about clicking into a recursive black hole by looking at your own feed? https://t.co/Yn5w9up4ZY — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) September 18, 2018

Hello @nytimes I would like like to report the @nytimes — Tim (@tntDVM) September 18, 2018

Same.

Snort.

To pick a recent but typical example, your big story last week blaming the Trump administration for buying curtains ordered under the Obama administration. https://t.co/kZZhOpu5bH — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 18, 2018

… And the guy who wrote the article didn’t delete his tweet until today:

I deleted a tweet about curtains installed in the UN ambassador's residence. The story was unfair, and the editors' note speaks for itself. — Gardiner Harris (@GardinerHarris) September 18, 2018

So.

Eh, what's the rush? It was only four entire days ago. https://t.co/r8adb62jqA — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) September 18, 2018

Awkward.

The false information being spread deliberately to confuse, mislead, or influence voters was coming from inside the house! https://t.co/ryEhqBwBuT — Jeremiah Stephan Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) September 18, 2018

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.