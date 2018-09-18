The New York Times is looking for a few good men — and women — to help them fight the scourge of Fake News.
No, really:
The New York Times needs your help. We’re looking for false information being spread deliberately to confuse, mislead, or influence voters ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. https://t.co/p3eeW5fnGm
— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 18, 2018
Folks: The New York Times needs your help. We’re looking for false information being spread deliberately to confuse, mislead, or influence voters ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. Tipline here; please share! https://t.co/DQzAt1iyI1
— Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) September 18, 2018
That’s cute, New York Times, but:
I've got some bad news for you. https://t.co/T3ngFQ6IyD
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 18, 2018
Real Journalists™, heal thyselves.
These guys stepped right into this one… https://t.co/BCynwWYF9o
— Terry Schilling (@pizzapolitico) September 18, 2018
Boy, did they ever.
The insane lack of self-awareness it took to write this tweet is truly astonishinghttps://t.co/9FRSc5x1lf
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 18, 2018
There isn’t even a German word for this level of insane cluelessness. https://t.co/hUj540FbVa
— Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) September 18, 2018
From your paper or… https://t.co/DeOgsREMFh
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 18, 2018
You should read your paper. https://t.co/wXa2K5ngYy
— Nathan the Wurtzelhearted (@NathanWurtzel) September 18, 2018
The New York Times needs to start reading The New York Times more. https://t.co/gMyrN2DBGv
— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 18, 2018
have you considered monitoring the new york times?
— Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) September 18, 2018
Try your newsroom @nytimes https://t.co/UwtX9E4pfZ
— Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) September 18, 2018
Have you checked https://t.co/PoW0IthoBM? https://t.co/TqGlNDVBJS
— (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 18, 2018
Are you worried about clicking into a recursive black hole by looking at your own feed? https://t.co/Yn5w9up4ZY
— Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) September 18, 2018
Hello @nytimes I would like like to report the @nytimes
— Tim (@tntDVM) September 18, 2018
Same.
Gotta pull back the curtains, huh? https://t.co/l2iF9ii9MZ https://t.co/HgldIDSUmk
— Ken Farnaso (@KenFarnaso) September 18, 2018
Snort.
— Truth is a Threat (@truthisathreat) September 18, 2018
To pick a recent but typical example, your big story last week blaming the Trump administration for buying curtains ordered under the Obama administration. https://t.co/kZZhOpu5bH
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 18, 2018
… And the guy who wrote the article didn’t delete his tweet until today:
I deleted a tweet about curtains installed in the UN ambassador's residence. The story was unfair, and the editors' note speaks for itself.
— Gardiner Harris (@GardinerHarris) September 18, 2018
So.
Eh, what's the rush? It was only four entire days ago. https://t.co/r8adb62jqA
— Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) September 18, 2018
— Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) September 18, 2018
Awkward.
The false information being spread deliberately to confuse, mislead, or influence voters was coming from inside the house! https://t.co/ryEhqBwBuT
— Jeremiah Stephan Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) September 18, 2018
