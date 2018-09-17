Need evidence that the Left won’t be happy until no conservative is left standing? This from the Raw Story is pretty compelling.

Raw Story felt like yesterday was as good a time as ever to re-up this August 29 exposé on Mike Pence:

Mike Pence dumped his college fiancee for being a 'sinner' and narced on his beer-drinking frat bros: report https://t.co/KEb2BHvPIx — Raw Story (@RawStory) September 17, 2018

Aside from coming off as a totally desperate hit job, it really is something to see them push a story like that in the middle of their relentless campaign against Brett Kavanaugh.

It’s the hypocrisy is all. — Michael Towns (@towns_michael) September 17, 2018

Whose hypocrisy? The Left’s?

This is a stupid story — Austin Jabs (@ajabs85) September 17, 2018

This headline is fascinating and supremely ironic considering their reaction to the Kavanaugh accusations. https://t.co/l0cEoA6Qqt — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 17, 2018

So Kavanaugh gets attacked for being a frat bro and drinking with his friends and then Mike Pence gets attacked for the exact opposite. k pic.twitter.com/MsD7o0b92J — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 17, 2018

lol @ people trying to say I'm defending his alleged sexual abuse. This has NOTHING to do with that. The tweet is referring to him being criticized for the past month for being in a fraternity and drinking. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 17, 2018

For those playing along at home: frat boy culture is bad if it hurts Kavanaugh and rejection of frat boy culture is bad if it hurts Pence. Any questions? https://t.co/7HebzdGRIC — Paula Bolyard (@pbolyard) September 17, 2018

"Kavanaugh was a drinking frat bro he can't be confirmed" "Pence is a stiff loser who narked on frat bros" it will never be enough https://t.co/dHem4U5mxo — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) September 17, 2018

Never ever.

Quite literally "damned if you do, damned if you don't" — KrissaKray 🤷‍♀️ (@xtglamour) September 17, 2018

We’re tired of this game, libs.