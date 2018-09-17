Throughout the confirmation process for Brett Kavanaugh, Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s conduct has been nothing short of disgraceful. Today, her Republican colleague Chuck Grassley is calling her out on her B.S.:

Grassley says Feinstein's office is refusing to cooperate in setting up follow-up calls with Dr. Ford and Kavanaugh. "As a necessary step in evaluating these claims, I’ll continue working to set them up." https://t.co/VamILXRiF3 — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) September 17, 2018

We have no doubt Feinstein’s not cooperating. Here’s Grassley’s full statement:

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman @ChuckGrassley issued the following statement regarding the nomination of Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. #SCOTUS https://t.co/QnS36Fd76Z pic.twitter.com/SXm5aBwiBk — Senate Judiciary (@senjudiciary) September 17, 2018

Good on Sen. Grassley.

This isn’t about discovering truth. It’s about delay. Nothing more. https://t.co/mIetDKrkBf — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 17, 2018

Indeed. Dianne Feinstein and the Democrats have all but guaranteed that Brett Kavanaugh will never get a fair hearing. With all of their other efforts proving futile, they’ve attempted to weaponize a shaky allegation as a last resort. It’s shameful behavior, and Grassley is right to call Feinstein out on it.

Gosh, it's almost like Feinstein is trying to make finding out the truth of something difficult in order to delay any movement on it. https://t.co/tsrvpOjKAM — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) September 17, 2018

Pretty simple. Either Feinstein works with Grassley to get to the bottom of this as best as possible or you keep the vote scheduled. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 17, 2018

Easy-peasy.

Feinstein’s behavior has given infinitely more reasons to doubt this entire thing than the accuser has. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 17, 2018

Yup. Feinstein and the Democrats are scumbags. https://t.co/8R2d8XSBYc — RBe (@RBPundit) September 17, 2018

