Throughout the confirmation process for Brett Kavanaugh, Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s conduct has been nothing short of disgraceful. Today, her Republican colleague Chuck Grassley is calling her out on her B.S.:

We have no doubt Feinstein’s not cooperating. Here’s Grassley’s full statement:

Good on Sen. Grassley.

Indeed. Dianne Feinstein and the Democrats have all but guaranteed that Brett Kavanaugh will never get a fair hearing. With all of their other efforts proving futile, they’ve attempted to weaponize a shaky allegation as a last resort. It’s shameful behavior, and Grassley is right to call Feinstein out on it.

Easy-peasy.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and a tweet.

