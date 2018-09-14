Sen. Orrin Hatch has had just about enough of the Democrats’ crusade against Brett Kavanaugh, thank you very much. In a statement this afternoon, Hatch tore into the Dems for their shameless smear campaign:

Orrin Hatch on the Kavanaugh nomination. pic.twitter.com/z40U2BtM0e — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 14, 2018

And that’s all he wrote. Bravo, Senator.

I wholeheartedly agree! — Tori Hart (@ToriHart4) September 14, 2018

The fight is on. — Jack Hutton (@jackhutton) September 14, 2018

Bring it.