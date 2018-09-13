We know this will come as a huge shock to you, but it appears that Dems and liberals once again put all their eggs in the wrong Kavanaugh basket:

New — FBI does not now plan to launch a criminal investigation of the Kavanaugh matter; instead the bureau passed the material to the White House as an update to Kavanaugh's background check, via @mattzaphttps://t.co/Q1EJQiJLkT — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) September 13, 2018

FBI official on the Dianne Feinstein referral about Kavanaugh: "Upon receipt of the information on the night of September 12, we included it as part of Judge Kavanaugh's background file, as per the standard process." — Matt Zapotosky (@mattzap) September 13, 2018

Here's an explanation of what that means. The FBI backgrounds White House employees and nominees, & gives the White House a file on what they've found. But the FBI doesn't decide whether the person gets a job/nomination. The White House does that, w/ the info in the FBI file… — Matt Zapotosky (@mattzap) September 13, 2018

Remember Rob Porter? The FBI backgrounded him, and gave WH a report. Then they got more info, and, Chris Wray has said, "we passed that on as well.” https://t.co/4jzRm0fB7P — Matt Zapotosky (@mattzap) September 13, 2018

Same deal here. The FBI backgrounded Kavanaugh and gave White House a file. Then Feinstein gave them more info, and they passed that on as well… — Matt Zapotosky (@mattzap) September 13, 2018

Importantly, the FBI isn't doing a criminal investigation based on what Feinstein told them. The broad outline of the allegation, as I understand it, seems like it'd be in state/local authorities wheelhouse, if there even is a crime, and if the statute of limitations hasn't run. — Matt Zapotosky (@mattzap) September 13, 2018

That's not to say whatever happened or whatever was alleged isn't serious and deserving of attention and scrutiny. It's just to say the FBI has given the White House the info it might need for action. Because the White House, not the FBI, determines who it nominates. — Matt Zapotosky (@mattzap) September 13, 2018

More from the Washington Post:

According to a person familiar with the matter, the FBI does not now plan to launch a criminal investigation of the matter, which would normally be handled by local authorities, if it was within the statute of limitations. The FBI instead passed the material to the White House, as an update to Kavanaugh’s background check, which already had been completed, the person said. The move is similar to what the bureau did when allegations were leveled against former White House aide Rob Porter. An FBI official said, “Upon receipt of the information on the night of September 12, we included it as part of Judge Kavanaugh’s background file, as per the standard process.” The Justice Department declined to comment, and Kavanaugh did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

And why would he, honestly? Giving the ringer the media have put him through, who can blame him for wanting to keep quiet?

Yup, it was a nothing burger designed to delegitimize Kavanaugh by leaving room to question everything he does. https://t.co/VcBmXwQUZP — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) September 13, 2018

The FBI just owned the libs https://t.co/A3tsGAsv10 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 13, 2018

FBI wont investigate possible anonymous allegation of possible “misconduct” from Kavanaugh’s high school days. Feinstein had the letter for 6-8 weeks and chose not to send to DOJ until today. https://t.co/aM3WEp8Lod — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) September 13, 2018

If only Feinstein had that letter since July… Oh wait. She did. https://t.co/TofkCxq8f1 — neontaster 🐉🎲🐺 (@neontaster) September 13, 2018

Yep, it came in late by design. — BT (@back_ttys) September 13, 2018

Why would Feinstein do nothing with the letter for 6-8 weeks? Because she regarded it as insignificant and/or unreliable. Why act today? In order to disrupt the process as much as possible. https://t.co/pfONEd0wye — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) September 13, 2018

Here comes the wailing and gnashing of teeth…again. https://t.co/5rqAZC7I8v — Son of Liberty (@filiuslibertate) September 13, 2018

Oh well. And you all ejaculated on yourselves for nothing. https://t.co/IanrNOMmn5 — JWF (@JammieWF) September 13, 2018

Whoever made this allegation has some explaining to do — What!? Oh hell no, hold up, huh? oh ok (@giddieupbitches) September 13, 2018

Proving once again that Democrats are completely unhinged. — Zeno Goldblum (@GrippleDeGrap) September 13, 2018

Weird. It’s almost as if this was a bogus smear. Hope the people who spent the last few hours promoting it are proud of themselves: https://t.co/Oy4DbHZ0SB — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 13, 2018

Way to go, guys!

Doesn’t matter. It’s out there. This is all about the asterisk. How sordid. https://t.co/s6s5aUb9KW — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 13, 2018

The behavior from Democrats involved in the Kavanaugh hearings has been absolutely disgraceful. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 13, 2018