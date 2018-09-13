We know this will come as a huge shock to you, but it appears that Dems and liberals once again put all their eggs in the wrong Kavanaugh basket:

According to a person familiar with the matter, the FBI does not now plan to launch a criminal investigation of the matter, which would normally be handled by local authorities, if it was within the statute of limitations. The FBI instead passed the material to the White House, as an update to Kavanaugh’s background check, which already had been completed, the person said. The move is similar to what the bureau did when allegations were leveled against former White House aide Rob Porter.

 An FBI official said, “Upon receipt of the information on the night of September 12, we included it as part of Judge Kavanaugh’s background file, as per the standard process.”

The Justice Department declined to comment, and Kavanaugh did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

And why would he, honestly? Giving the ringer the media have put him through, who can blame him for wanting to keep quiet?

