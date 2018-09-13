Fresh off of pushing a thoroughly debunked lie about Brett Kavanaugh’s views on contraception, Hillary Clinton has moved on to Kavanaugh’s views on guns. And they’re so awful, she needs you all to know about it:

Let's talk about Brett Kavanaugh's past rulings on guns. He's out of the mainstream, even among other conservative judges, in his willingness to strike down legislatures' public safety measures to prevent gun violence if they don't align with his politics. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 13, 2018

Judge Kavanaugh dissented when the D.C. appeals court ruled in 2011 that the city could ban semiautomatic rifles and require handgun registration. He argued that courts shouldn't consider the public safety benefits of gun laws: "Our task is to apply the Constitution." — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 13, 2018

Apply the Constitution? Quelle horreur!

Wait a minute. You're telling me a judge had the temerity to argue that his job was "to apply the Constitution?!" #StopKanavaugh https://t.co/Tzy2nquwdX — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 13, 2018

But wait! There’s more:

“Gun bans and gun regulations that are not longstanding or sufficiently rooted in the text, history and tradition are not consistent with the Second Amendment individual right," he added. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 13, 2018

In sum: Kavanaugh doesn't think judges should consider public safety or allow common-sense gun laws. Meanwhile, 96 Americans are killed with guns every day. Call your senators: (202) 224-3121 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 13, 2018

So, basically, she’s saying that Brett Kavanaugh doesn’t care when people die and probably actually likes it when people die.

In sum: Hillary Clinton is a bona fide piece of sh*t who will stop at nothing to smear her perceived political opponents.