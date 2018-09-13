Fresh off of pushing a thoroughly debunked lie about Brett Kavanaugh’s views on contraception, Hillary Clinton has moved on to Kavanaugh’s views on guns. And they’re so awful, she needs you all to know about it:

Trending

Apply the Constitution? Quelle horreur!

But wait! There’s more:

So, basically, she’s saying that Brett Kavanaugh doesn’t care when people die and probably actually likes it when people die.

In sum: Hillary Clinton is a bona fide piece of sh*t who will stop at nothing to smear her perceived political opponents.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughConstitutiongunsHillary Clinton