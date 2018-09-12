Yesterday we told you how PolitiFact ruled “false” and the Washington Post gave 4 Pinocchios to a claim made by Sen. Kamala Harris that SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh had referred to birth control as “abortion inducing drugs.”

You’d think that would end it, right? NAH!

Here’s Hillary Clinton WITH THE SAME LIE:

I want to be sure we're all clear about something that Brett Kavanaugh said in his confirmation hearings last week. He referred to birth-control pills as "abortion-inducing drugs." That set off a lot of alarm bells for me, and it should for you, too. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 12, 2018

But Hillary added her own, still wrong spin to it:

Kavanaugh didn't use that term because he misunderstands the basic science of birth control—the fact that birth control prevents fertilization of eggs in the first place. He used that term because it's a dog whistle to the extreme right. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 12, 2018

When Kavanaugh called birth control "abortion-inducing drugs," he made it clear that safe and legal abortion isn't the only fundamental reproductive right at grave risk if he is confirmed. Access to birth control is, too. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 12, 2018

Imagine an America in which women are barred from getting IUDs or birth control pills, and doctors are criminalized for prescribing them. It's an America in which women would be punished for insisting on being full and equal partners in society. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 12, 2018

Sen. @kamalaharris asked Brett Kavanaugh last week: "Can you think of any laws that give the government the power to make decisions about the male body?" He said he was not. Because there are none. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 12, 2018

I want to be sure we're all clear about something that Brett Kavanaugh said in his confirmation hearings last week. He referred to birth-control pills as "abortion-inducing drugs." That set off a lot of alarm bells for me, and it should for you, too. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 12, 2018

Conservatives are, rightly so, dragging her for spreading the lie:

This is just a flat-out lie. He quoted a brief. https://t.co/CdB7Hd6kt8 — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 12, 2018

There is no way Hillary Clinton and her staffers didn't know when they penned this tweet that multiple fact-checkers have found this is false https://t.co/wqcx76JAQ6 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 12, 2018

Complete and utter dishonesty about Bret Kavanaugh from Hillary Clinton. This is shameful and should be called out for what it is. https://t.co/37ZMhe5ElD — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 12, 2018

Four Pinocchios! Same Hillary I remember. https://t.co/Ugae6odtDi — David Freddoso (@freddoso) September 12, 2018

She is triple lying and she’ll get away with most of it. For one thing, the drug ella causes the death of a nascent human by preventing implantation, post-fertilization. https://t.co/Y9enAZUZeG — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 12, 2018

As is Glenn Kessler, who debunked Harris yesterday for the Post:

This claim received Four Pinocchios yesterday. No excuse to repeat it today, @HillaryClinton https://t.co/gCJG1bFGuf https://t.co/dfkOvKnJ7v — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 12, 2018

***

Related: