Yesterday we told you how PolitiFact ruled “false” and the Washington Post gave 4 Pinocchios to a claim made by Sen. Kamala Harris that SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh had referred to birth control as “abortion inducing drugs.”

Here’s Hillary Clinton WITH THE SAME LIE:

But Hillary added her own, still wrong spin to it:

Conservatives are, rightly so, dragging her for spreading the lie:

As is Glenn Kessler, who debunked Harris yesterday for the Post:

