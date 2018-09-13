Alyssa Milano is so committed to combating sexual assault that she’s willing to undermine #MeToo’s legitimacy in order to support her pet cause du jour: preventing Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Why else would Milano so recklessly advance a narrative based on secondhand speculation?

BREAKING: Brett Kavanaugh reportedly accused of sexual misconduct in letter flagged to the FBI by Democrats https://t.co/UxPqRpHElA pic.twitter.com/2B74FmIGxX — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) September 13, 2018

Who cares that there’s as yet no evidence whatsoever that Brett Kavanaugh is guilty of sexual misconduct?

information keeps getting more incriminating with this clown — loma rae 🐞 (@loma_rae) September 13, 2018

Makes sense given his views on women’s rights to their bodies. Anyone notice a pattern emerging??? — Design Dreamer (@DesignDreamer1) September 13, 2018

How the heck does he coach a girl’s basketball team? — AmandaS (@mtofAmanda) September 13, 2018

But.. but republicans were like dude is a nice guy. 1st he lies under oath and now this. He's done. — ✨Athena44✨ (@MonroeG5) September 13, 2018

Ewwww, that guy??!!! Of course, ewwww — Nanette Mocanu (@NMocanu) September 13, 2018

Always the ones that portray themselves as “holier than thou”, hiding behind their religion 😡 — Dorrie 🍀 (@Shamrock93) September 13, 2018

FFS.

Oh, that would be too good. Inappropriate to gloat, but I would. — #StopKavanaugh 🌊 (@CynthiaHennecke) September 13, 2018

AWESOME NEWS! — John Doran (@JackAffy) September 13, 2018

And this is what it’s all about, in a nutshell. These people who claim to be against sexual assault are actually licking their lips at the prospect of sexual assault having occurred. They desperately hope Kavanaugh is a rapist. That’s straight-up demented.

When you care about #MeToo but you care about smearing Kavanaugh just a little more pic.twitter.com/FbLSgNU2dY — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) September 13, 2018

So much for “due process,” huh, Alyssa?

BREAKING: Due process is a fundamental right. I’m proud to stand w/ @verainstitute to announce #SafeFamiliesFund, a fund to ensure legal representation for immigrant families facing deportation. Stand with us: https://t.co/H9RTC9vCaF Here’s why #SAFE4Families Fund matters: pic.twitter.com/SHY1K72vwq — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 12, 2018

Hypocrites gonna hypocrite.

***

Related:

‘DESPICABLE POS’! Ian Millhiser deserves to be RUN OUT ON A RAIL for this take on Kavanaugh letter