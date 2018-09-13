Alyssa Milano is so committed to combating sexual assault that she’s willing to undermine #MeToo’s legitimacy in order to support her pet cause du jour: preventing Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Why else would Milano so recklessly advance a narrative based on secondhand speculation?

Who cares that there’s as yet no evidence whatsoever that Brett Kavanaugh is guilty of sexual misconduct?

Trending

FFS.

And this is what it’s all about, in a nutshell. These people who claim to be against sexual assault are actually licking their lips at the prospect of sexual assault having occurred. They desperately hope Kavanaugh is a rapist. That’s straight-up demented.

So much for “due process,” huh, Alyssa?

Hypocrites gonna hypocrite.

***

Related:

‘DESPICABLE POS’! Ian Millhiser deserves to be RUN OUT ON A RAIL for this take on Kavanaugh letter

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #MeTooAlyssa MilanoBrett Kavanaughdue processNew York Daily News