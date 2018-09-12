In case you missed it, Jimmy Fallon has disinvited comedian Norm Macdonald from “The Tonight Show” over remarks Macdonald recently made about the #MeToo movement:

“Out of sensitivity to our audience and in light of Norm Macdonald’s comments in the press today, ‘The Tonight Show’ has decided to cancel his appearance on Tuesday’s telecast,” a spokesperson said in a statement to USA TODAY. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Tuesday, Macdonald, 58, admitted he was “happy the #MeToo movement has slowed down a little bit.” He continued: “It used to be, ‘One hundred women can’t be lying.’ And then it became, ‘One woman can’t lie.’ And that became, ‘I believe all women.’ And then you’re like, ‘What?’ Like, that Chris Hardwick guy I really thought got the blunt end of the stick there.”

Apparently suggesting that not every #MeToo allegation is genuine was too much for Fallon’s “Tonight Show” staff to handle:

⁦@normmacdonald⁩ explains how ⁦@jimmyfallon⁩ talked to him about not going on The Tonight Show pic.twitter.com/GPRlxsEcsS — Geoff Edgers (@geoffedgers) September 12, 2018

Hell of a way to treat a guy who went to bat for you, Jimmy Fallon:

Ever since Jon Stewart, late-night hosts have all been forced to become political pundits, you know? Even down to Jimmy Fallon. And he is derided for his treatment of Donald Trump. Do you think Fallon has been unfairly criticized? Completely. He is just all about fun and silliness. That’s what his audience wants. And then to be maligned for quote-unquote humanizing Trump. Funny, I thought he was a human. If you have the nominee to be president on your show and he is your guest, then he is your guest. Don’t have him on the show if you don’t want him.

