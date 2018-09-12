Wow, Planned Parenthood. You sure can pick ’em!

Earlier today, the well funded baby butchers announced their newest president, Dr. Leana Wen. That’s right, she’s a doctor:

Yeah, let’s meet her, shall we?

Those are some impressive credentials. Almost as impressive as her ability to delude herself into thinking that what she’s advocating is “health care.”

So much for that.

