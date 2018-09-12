Sen. Elizabeth Warren has written an op-ed for Marie Claire about how Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation will basically send women back into the dark ages of no birth control and back-alley abortions.

No, really:

We cannot go back to the time of back-alley abortions. But that could happen if Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed to the Supreme Court and helps overturn Roe v. Wade. We must #StopKavanaugh – the lives and futures of countless American women are at stake. https://t.co/ScOgbd3diB — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 12, 2018

Warren writes:

The dangers posed by Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination are very real. Access to contraception is critical to women’s physical and economic wellbeing. Ninety-nine percent of U.S. women who have ever had sex—and by extension, their partners— between the ages of 15-44 have used birth control to treat health conditions, prevent infections, and preserve opportunities at jobs and school. Without contraception, women’s health and futures are at risk. The threat of overturning Roe v. Wade is also serious. When abortions are illegal, women don’t stop getting them— they just risk their lives to do it. Today, thanks to Roe, getting an abortion is safer than getting your tonsils out. Before Roe v. Wade, many women turned to back-alley butchers to end their pregnancies.

Let’s stop her right there. First, Kavanaugh has never said he wanted to cut off women’s access to contraception. That’s not a thing, and Elizabeth Warren is either stupid for believing that to be the case or she thinks Marie Claire’s readers are stupid enough to believe that’s the case. Also, despite what ThinkProgress might tell you, Kavanaugh never said he’d overturn Roe v. Wade (even if he wanted to, he alone couldn’t do it). And since when is getting an abortion “safer than getting your tonsils out”? Safer for whom, exactly? Certainly not the woman. And certainly not the unborn child who’s being murdered.

She concludes:

America can’t go back to an era of back-alley abortions and can’t move into a future where reproductive rights are restricted. It’s time for Americans to raise their voices, flood the halls of the Senate, work the phone lines, and tell the President and the Senate: no to Judge Kavanaugh.

Say no to Elizabeth Warren’s dishonest fear-mongering.

You can’t really be so stupid as to believe that. — Jeff Quibell (@JeffQuibell) September 12, 2018

Total BS — Jim Arney (@ArneyJim) September 12, 2018

This is such BS, you know damn well that will never happen, yet you stir the pot to make simpletons believe it’s true! You’re a pathetic”leader”! — Jeff (@jeffbro64) September 12, 2018

Your extreme tactics are a joke! “Back alley abortions if Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed”? Run Henny Penny the sky is falling. — Dr. Howard (@rob_rchowardjr) September 12, 2018

Stop scaring women Warren…that’s not true! — JA Day (@Catchin44) September 12, 2018

Liz, that is a complete f-ing lie – are you so bankrupt of ideas you have to start lying? — Vote-dems-out-N18 (@slaminj) September 12, 2018

To be fair, she was lying long before this.

Democrats: controlling people through FEAR for 100 years. — Ozgott (@pcolacars) September 12, 2018

***

Related:

‘Utter dishonesty’: Hillary Clinton repeats Kamala Harris’ lie that PolitiFact and the WaPost already DEBUNKED