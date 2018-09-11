Our liberal Hollywood betters never seem to tire of reminding us that they’re our liberal Hollywood betters. Which is what makes this tweet from comedy legend Ruth Buzzi so damn refreshing:
Yes, I’ve been on television.
That doesn’t make me a valid source of wisdom and advice on politics. Talk to a grocer, mechanic, hairdresser or plumber, whose opinions are at least as valid as any actor’s and perhaps more valuable.
Can we get an “amen”?
I love that take.
Thank you Ruth.
Thank you for your honesty.
Very wise words. God bless you, Ruth.
A stunningly level headed, honest and insightful comment from a legendary comedian who made me laugh so many times I can't count. Love you Ruth.
