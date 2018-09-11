Our liberal Hollywood betters never seem to tire of reminding us that they’re our liberal Hollywood betters. Which is what makes this tweet from comedy legend Ruth Buzzi so damn refreshing:

Yes, I’ve been on television. That doesn’t make me a valid source of wisdom and advice on politics. Talk to a grocer, mechanic, hairdresser or plumber, whose opinions are at least as valid as any actor’s and perhaps more valuable. — RUTH BUZZI (@Ruth_A_Buzzi) September 10, 2018

Can we get an “amen”?

I love that take. — Kevin M Williams (@KevinDog220) September 10, 2018

Thank you Ruth. — wynburn (@wynburn1Wynburn) September 10, 2018

Thank you for your honesty. — David 🖖 (@DavidFTheWriter) September 10, 2018

Very wise words. God bless you, Ruth. — Scott Borsky (@CantorBorsky) September 10, 2018