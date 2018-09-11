Tax cuts are bayd, mkay? At least according to economics prodigy Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

The House GOP wants to add *another* $2.4 trillion in tax cuts after already cutting $2 trillion in taxes on corporations & the very rich last December. You ever notice how no one asks the GOP how *they’re* going to pay for it? https://t.co/yfK5dzi3es — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) September 11, 2018

Sigh … where to begin?

.. and here we see a far left Liberal Socialist candidate being really, really dumb https://t.co/wLpYpO9NSL — Max Q (@Randy_Shannon) September 11, 2018

So … par for the course.

Because you don't pay for… oh nevermind — CapAnson (@Catsuberalles) September 11, 2018

"Paying for tax cuts" is the dumbest talking point ever. — TheRealMirCat (@TRMirCat) September 11, 2018

You don’t “pay” for reduced taxes, you “pay” for increased spending. #economics #NotThatHard — Jonathan S. Kingston (@JS_Kingston) September 11, 2018

Hey sweet cheeks. You don't pay for tax cuts. You reduce your spending. Even a 6 year old knows this — Salty sac o' nutz (@JimboinSA50) September 11, 2018

Again you don’t “pay” for tax cuts. That’s such a stupid phrase and a fallacy. Letting people keep more of their own money that they earned is NOT the same thing as actually spending money. Such a statist way of thinking. — KyleF (@KF1776FIKLE) September 11, 2018

GP That $2.4T? That's not the government's money. It's ours. And instead of "paying for" tax cuts, cut spending instead. https://t.co/IyYt4utvx9 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) September 11, 2018

You don’t pay for cuts, you pay for expenditures. Seriously woman, you want to be in Congress? — Bob Strawn (@StrawnBob) September 11, 2018

She doesn’t just want to be in Congress … in all likelihood, she will be. Which is great for entertainment value. For the collective intelligence of Congress — which is already dangerously low — it’s not so great.

Coming from the person who cant explain how she is going to pay for any of her own policies, you may want to stand down. — Get off my lawn (@TheBlindDrifter) September 11, 2018