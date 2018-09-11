Tax cuts are bayd, mkay? At least according to economics prodigy Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:
The House GOP wants to add *another* $2.4 trillion in tax cuts after already cutting $2 trillion in taxes on corporations & the very rich last December.
You ever notice how no one asks the GOP how *they’re* going to pay for it? https://t.co/yfK5dzi3es
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) September 11, 2018
Sigh … where to begin?
.. and here we see a far left Liberal Socialist candidate being really, really dumb https://t.co/wLpYpO9NSL
— Max Q (@Randy_Shannon) September 11, 2018
So … par for the course.
Because you don't pay for… oh nevermind
— CapAnson (@Catsuberalles) September 11, 2018
"Paying for tax cuts" is the dumbest talking point ever.
— TheRealMirCat (@TRMirCat) September 11, 2018
You don’t “pay” for reduced taxes, you “pay” for increased spending. #economics #NotThatHard
— Jonathan S. Kingston (@JS_Kingston) September 11, 2018
Hey sweet cheeks. You don't pay for tax cuts. You reduce your spending. Even a 6 year old knows this
— Salty sac o' nutz (@JimboinSA50) September 11, 2018
Again you don’t “pay” for tax cuts. That’s such a stupid phrase and a fallacy. Letting people keep more of their own money that they earned is NOT the same thing as actually spending money. Such a statist way of thinking.
— KyleF (@KF1776FIKLE) September 11, 2018
GP That $2.4T? That's not the government's money. It's ours. And instead of "paying for" tax cuts, cut spending instead. https://t.co/IyYt4utvx9
— The Gormogons (@Gormogons) September 11, 2018
You don’t pay for cuts, you pay for expenditures. Seriously woman, you want to be in Congress?
— Bob Strawn (@StrawnBob) September 11, 2018
She doesn’t just want to be in Congress … in all likelihood, she will be. Which is great for entertainment value. For the collective intelligence of Congress — which is already dangerously low — it’s not so great.
Coming from the person who cant explain how she is going to pay for any of her own policies, you may want to stand down.
— Get off my lawn (@TheBlindDrifter) September 11, 2018
You don't "pay for" tax cuts.
Also, you want to increase spending by 35 Trillion over 10 years so maybe you should sit this one out, clown. https://t.co/DX7Tx8ulc7
— RBe (@RBPundit) September 11, 2018