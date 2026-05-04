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Liz 'Spirit Killer' Warren Strikes Again: Attacks Bezos for Met Gala While Peddling 'Fair Share' Nonsense

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on May 04, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Liz Warren is once again complaining about how Jeff Bezos spends his money and she earned herself a new nickname. 

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First of all, the Met Gala is ostentatious and over the top, but it is for charity. Maybe Warren should be thankful Bezos is doing something good for society. Perhaps, Liz should start thinking about contributing something good instead of just trying to start constant class warfare. 

Seems fair after what she did to the airline. Maybe even 'Spirit Snuffer'.

People who look up to Liz Warren are pretty Low IQ so that tracks.

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She doesn't want to have that conversation. 

She really should lay off weighing in about business affairs.

And likely getting more and more wealthy every day.

They always talk in platitudes impossible to nail down.  

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It's almost like Bezos should be allowed to spend his money how he pleases. 

And Leftism is all of the problem.

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