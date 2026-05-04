Liz 'Spirit Killer' Warren Strikes Again: Attacks Bezos for Met Gala While Peddling 'Fair Share' Nonsense

Liz Warren is once again complaining about how Jeff Bezos spends his money and she earned herself a new nickname.

If Jeff Bezos can drop $10 million to sponsor the Met Gala, he can afford to pay his fair share in taxes. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 4, 2026

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First of all, the Met Gala is ostentatious and over the top, but it is for charity. Maybe Warren should be thankful Bezos is doing something good for society. Perhaps, Liz should start thinking about contributing something good instead of just trying to start constant class warfare.

The “fair share” of someone else’s money you’re entitled to is exactly $0.00. https://t.co/IQwyVMh9AN — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) May 4, 2026

Your new Indian name is "Spirit Killer." https://t.co/L3rgYhyEHt — NotKennyRogers (@NotKennyRogers) May 4, 2026

Seems fair after what she did to the airline. Maybe even 'Spirit Snuffer'.

I can't believe there are still people low IQ enough to take the undefined phrase "fair share" seriously. How is it not parody to constantly whine "fair share" but never explain what that means? https://t.co/ECko2KA13M — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) May 4, 2026

People who look up to Liz Warren are pretty Low IQ so that tracks.

These libtards really have NOTHING to offer Americans!

Nothing! https://t.co/m0B8WZUDXA — Barry Cunningham (@barrycunningham) May 4, 2026

Madam, might you deign to compare the taxes he has paid, to the taxes you have paid?

Might you comment on the payroll taxes he has generated?

What about the sales taxes he has generated? https://t.co/5CoG5hOEXQ — Rick Rule (@RealRickRule) May 4, 2026

She doesn't want to have that conversation.

Can we all agree after @senwarren killed Spirit Airlines that she doesn't need to weigh in on anything business related? https://t.co/45sRO3UNmy — The Driving In Silence Mandy Connell (@MandyConnell) May 4, 2026

He already does you filthy Commie. https://t.co/Mu8fxPOT3z — Lady Gravemaster (@LadyGravemaster) May 4, 2026

Here comes the Spirit Airlines killer again being dumb. https://t.co/CSSH4oYEDn — Montgomery County Watchdog (@SmPotatoes) May 4, 2026

She really should lay off weighing in about business affairs.

And likely getting more and more wealthy every day.

The never defined Socialist "fair share" https://t.co/5HbIQS8n3r — Love My 7 Wood (@LoveMy7Wood) May 4, 2026

They always talk in platitudes impossible to nail down.

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Apparently she doesn't know the difference between the government confiscating your money vs. the freedom to spend what you earn. https://t.co/UX6fA55hzc — TonyWendice (@tonywendice1954) May 4, 2026

It's almost like Bezos should be allowed to spend his money how he pleases.

Elizabeth Warren has been serving on the Senate Finance Committee and its IRS Oversight Committees since 2013.



She has had 16 years to help/improve these problems.



Elizabeth Warren is part of the problem. https://t.co/bymh8s3TkV — UdoU (@UdoU540405) May 4, 2026

And Leftism is all of the problem.

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