Press Moved Indoors After Shooting Incident Near White House; Secret Service Respond

Reporters were rushed from the North Lawn into the White House briefing room after shots rang out near the White House on Monday afternoon.

Secret Service evacuates all reporters into the briefing room at the White House. Reporters heard “shots fired” over the radio. We were all been let out of the briefing room after about five minutes pic.twitter.com/lvCBkWa1Vb — Brendan Cullerton (@BCullerton) May 4, 2026

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The U.S. Secret Service posts:

U.S. Secret Service personnel are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at 15th Street and Independence Avenue in Washington, D.C. One individual was shot by law enforcement; their condition is currently unknown. Please avoid the area as emergency crews are responding. pic.twitter.com/LNUTL2F3gM — U.S. Secret Service Office of Communications (@SecretSvcSpox) May 4, 2026

BREAKING: U.S. Secret Service officers shot an armed individual near the White House on Monday afternoon. The situation appears to be contained with no indication of a larger threat, sources confirmed to Fox News Digital. — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 4, 2026

BREAKING UPDATE: Secret Service were SHOT AT when confronting a “suspicious individual” while patrolling the outer perimeter of the White House, USSS confirms



A plainclothed officer saw the outline of a firearm on the suspect and notified the uniformed division.



When uniformed… pic.twitter.com/lOgstREkG2 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 4, 2026

The post continues:

… division made contact, the subject opened fire, forcing USSS to return fire. It’s UNCLEAR if this was some sort of attempt on the President, but that’s being investigated, per USSS A juvenile bystander was caught in the crossfire, but is expected to be alright.

The Secret Service recently held a press conference:

BREAKING UPDATE: Secret Service Deputy Director Matthew C. Quinn held a press conference at the scene of a Secret Service shooting near the White House.



After identifying an individual armed with a firearm, the Secret Service made contact with him. The individual then fled and… pic.twitter.com/W3p7IbRIyZ — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 4, 2026

… fired shots in their direction. Agents returned fire, striking the suspect. He was transported to a hospital. Another bystander was struck by the suspect and is in non-life-threatening condition. The investigation is ongoing.

The leftist violence just does not end — PNW Conservative (@PNWConservative) May 4, 2026

Pray for our leaders! Keep them safe. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 4, 2026

We'll keep an eye on this investigation.

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