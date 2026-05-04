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Press Moved Indoors After Shooting Incident Near White House; Secret Service Respond

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on May 04, 2026
Townhall Media

Reporters were rushed from the North Lawn into the White House briefing room after shots rang out near the White House on Monday afternoon. 

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The U.S. Secret Service posts:

The post continues:

… division made contact, the subject opened fire, forcing USSS to return fire.

It’s UNCLEAR if this was some sort of attempt on the President, but that’s being investigated, per USSS

A juvenile bystander was caught in the crossfire, but is expected to be alright.

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The Secret Service recently held a press conference:

… fired shots in their direction. Agents returned fire, striking the suspect. He was transported to a hospital.

Another bystander was struck by the suspect and is in non-life-threatening condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

We'll keep an eye on this investigation. 

***

Tags:

CRIME GUN VIOLENCE NATIONAL SECURITY WHITE HOUSE

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