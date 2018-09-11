Lord knows Donald Trump says a lot of things that could be most charitably described as “controversial.” The phrase “menace of radical Islamic terrorism” isn’t one of them. But NBC News White House correspondent Geoff Bennett seems to think it is:

Trump in Shanksville talks of U.S. troops fighting “the menace of radical Islamic terrorism” — a controversial campaign catchphrase he didn’t use in last year’s 9/11 observance — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) September 11, 2018

First of all, it’s not really what you’d call a catchphrase. And second of all, where’s the controversy? Seventeen years after 9/11, our troops are still fighting the “menace of radical Islamic terrorism.” That’s not a controversial catchphrase; that’s the truth.

Controversial? Are you kidding? — chris mann (@themannchris01) September 11, 2018

Narrator: It's not controversial. — Jay K (@JayKlos) September 11, 2018

