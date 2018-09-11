Lord knows Donald Trump says a lot of things that could be most charitably described as “controversial.” The phrase “menace of radical Islamic terrorism” isn’t one of them. But NBC News White House correspondent Geoff Bennett seems to think it is:

First of all, it’s not really what you’d call a catchphrase. And second of all, where’s the controversy? Seventeen years after 9/11, our troops are still fighting the “menace of radical Islamic terrorism.” That’s not a controversial catchphrase; that’s the truth.

