As Twitchy told you, ThinkProgress’ Judd Legum has been leading his outlet’s charge against Facebook. Why? Because Facebook had the temerity to allow the Weekly Standard to fact-check Ian Millhiser’s bogus hit piece on Brett Kavanaugh.

“ThinkProgress shared content that’s been reviewed by The Weekly Standard” is a quotation that tells you all you need to know about how messed up Facebook’s notion of “fact-checking” is pic.twitter.com/7Rl98tAJt3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2018

And now ThinkProgress is mad. Real mad. And in Intercept DC bureau chief Ryan Grim’s mind, ThinkProgress needs to channel that anger into something more productive. Like a friggin’ lawsuit:

I hope Think Progress sues Facebook for this https://t.co/divgzdlpOA — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) September 11, 2018

He’s serious, you guys.

How are you a real person? — Böhm Bawerk (@bohmbawerk1) September 11, 2018

Haha that's funny. — Alex Zelinski (@A_Zelinski) September 11, 2018

Good luck with that one. pic.twitter.com/ga4fugTFCS — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) September 11, 2018

I hope Weekly Standard sues Ryan for saying Think Progress should sue Facebook for Think Progress being mad about Facebook linking to Weekly Standard saying Think Progress was full of s**t. — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 11, 2018

Oh god, now Ryan's going to sue me for saying I hope Weekly Standard sues Ryan for saying Think Progress should sue Facebook for Think Progress being mad about Facebook linking to Weekly Standard saying Think Progress was full of s**t. — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 11, 2018

Snort.

You want them to sue Facebook for censoring them for posting provable fake news? You all are a bunch of clowns. It’s all fun and games till it’s someone on YOUR side huh? pic.twitter.com/cSnP1XEciI — JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) September 11, 2018

You cannot be serious. You only want fake news stopped when it benefits the other side? — Chris Paul (@iamthearbiter) September 11, 2018

Yeah, that’s pretty much the gist of their argument.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA…. so you wanted fake news off Facebook but not liberal fake news. 🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/edIgkPqSpF — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 11, 2018

All of a sudden…free speech concerns are real! https://t.co/ZnpK6hfDbB — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) September 11, 2018

So much for all those Congressional hearing these twats were fapping about. — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 11, 2018

It was always about getting news and information THEY didn’t like off the internet. Liberals want to be the only ones lying on the internet. — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 11, 2018

Bingo.

Is this seriously how the left reacts to being fact checked? This tantrum today has been eye opening. You couldn't handle being a conservative for 10 minutes if you can't handle this. — Phil P (@earlp1231) September 11, 2018

That’s fine. We don’t want him anyway.