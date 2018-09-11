As Twitchy told you, ThinkProgress’ Judd Legum has been leading his outlet’s charge against Facebook. Why? Because Facebook had the temerity to allow the Weekly Standard to fact-check Ian Millhiser’s bogus hit piece on Brett Kavanaugh.

And now ThinkProgress is mad. Real mad. And in Intercept DC bureau chief Ryan Grim’s mind, ThinkProgress needs to channel that anger into something more productive. Like a friggin’ lawsuit:

He’s serious, you guys.

Trending

Snort.

Yeah, that’s pretty much the gist of their argument.

Bingo.

That’s fine. We don’t want him anyway.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughcensorshipFacebookfake newslawsuitryan grimsueThe InterceptThinkProgress