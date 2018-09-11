CNN’s love affair with Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been pretty ridiculous, but it’s officially crossed the line into full-blown parody now. The Washington Free Beacon’s Andrew Kugle couldn’t help but notice a striking similarity between CNN’s “quoting” Ruth Bader Ginsburg and another famous “quotation”:

Ha! Nailed it.

***

Related:

‘This is a JOKE, right?’ Piece on Ruth Bader Ginsburg adds MORE fuel to the CNN dumpster fire

IT’S OFFICIAL: CNN’s slobbering love affair with Ruth Bader Ginsburg has jumped ALL the sharks

‘Can’t stop laughing’! Don’t be drinking anything when you look at CNN’s ‘face of the Trump Resistance’

“Inspired and enthralled”? CNN’s promo for Ruth Bader Ginsburg movie will make you LOL