Cynthia Nixon has questionable taste in policies, so it follows that she also has questionable taste in other things. But this is far worse than anything we could’ve imagined:

SEE IT: Cynthia Nixon Orders Cinnamon Raisin Bagel With… Lox And Capers https://t.co/zyCiudFaGg pic.twitter.com/jGS6fG34DT — Gothamist (@Gothamist) September 10, 2018

Dear God:

On Sunday, Cynthia Nixon became the latest aspiring office-holder to briefly lose her mind while attempting to eat on the campaign trail, when she ordered—in public and on purpose—a cinnamon raisin bagel with lox from Zabar’s on the Upper West Side. She didn’t stop there, but went on to request red onions, capers, tomato, and plain cream cheese to the mess. Again, this was on a *shudders* cinnamon raisin bagel. “That’s what I want—a full load,” she declared at the counter, as veteran campaign manager Rebecca Katz tried, with good reason, to dissuade us from filming the harrowing scene. When confronted by a possibly horrified passerby, Nixon assured the witness that she knew what she was doing: “Yeah, sweet and salty, you’re right.”

Here’s the video (via Gothamist):

Has Cynthia Nixon no shame?

Isn't this basically Swiss cheese on a Philly cheesesteak, or eating pizza with a fork? https://t.co/7JvP02eaGw — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 10, 2018

It’s an abomination, is what it is.

I was about to respond DON'T JUDGE and then I thought about it, and perhaps a bit of judging is entirely appropriate in this instance. — Stuart Bridgett (@autoblography) September 10, 2018

You’re damn right, judging is appropriate.

I'm usually not picky about food or care what other people eat, but…. MY GOD. This is disgusting. https://t.co/zb5jHb33Ha — RBe (@RBPundit) September 10, 2018

ugh . gaaah — Max Q (@Randy_Shannon) September 10, 2018

It really is neck-and-neck between Nixon and Andrew Cuomo in the race to be the worst possible New York Governor.

Meanwhile, on the Upper West Side, Miranda's gubernatorial campaign took an interesting turn when her unique bagel order went viral on Twitter. Will her bagel choice be a campaign faux pas or does she have a lox on the ballot? https://t.co/fFGbtuymJQ — Daniel Wanke (@danielwanke) September 10, 2018

Stay tuned! Meanwhile, here’s some parting food (heh) for thought:

Eating well-done steak with ketchup didn’t stop Trump so… https://t.co/ahaOjpHzw4 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 10, 2018

True.

***

Update:

.@CynthiaNixon attempts to justify a cinnamon-raisin bagel w cream cheese and lox: “That’s my go-to … I t’s not uncooked oatmeal but it’s pretty delicious and I say — don’t yuck my yum. Don’t knock it til you try it … sweet and salty, it’s an unbeatable combination.” pic.twitter.com/mGk1qiUY5L — Jimmy Vielkind (@JimmyVielkind) September 10, 2018

It’s official: This woman is a monster.