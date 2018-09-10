Cynthia Nixon has questionable taste in policies, so it follows that she also has questionable taste in other things. But this is far worse than anything we could’ve imagined:

Dear God:

On Sunday, Cynthia Nixon became the latest aspiring office-holder to briefly lose her mind while attempting to eat on the campaign trail, when she ordered—in public and on purpose—a cinnamon raisin bagel with lox from Zabar’s on the Upper West Side. She didn’t stop there, but went on to request red onionscaperstomato, and plain cream cheese to the mess. Again, this was on a *shudders* cinnamon raisin bagel.

“That’s what I want—a full load,” she declared at the counter, as veteran campaign manager Rebecca Katz tried, with good reason, to dissuade us from filming the harrowing scene.

When confronted by a possibly horrified passerby, Nixon assured the witness that she knew what she was doing: “Yeah, sweet and salty, you’re right.”

Here’s the video (via Gothamist):

Has Cynthia Nixon no shame?

It’s an abomination, is what it is.

You’re damn right, judging is appropriate.

It really is neck-and-neck between Nixon and Andrew Cuomo in the race to be the worst possible New York Governor.

Stay tuned! Meanwhile, here’s some parting food (heh) for thought:

True.

***

Update:

It’s official: This woman is a monster.

