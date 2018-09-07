Even after his “Spartacus” shenanigans were revealed to be a total farce, Cory Booker is still making the media — and Twitter — rounds touting his heroism. He’s a legend in his own mind. A real bad boy, if you will.
Sound familiar? The Washington Free Beacon’s Andrew Kugle sure thinks so. Andrew Kugle put together this supercut starring Booker and another guy who also desperately wanted to be naughty by nature:
.@CoryBooker: I've never been the bad boy. pic.twitter.com/ZAsvK3tcnj
— Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) September 7, 2018
No arguments here.
Editor’s note: This post originally credited David Rutz for the supercut. Andrew Kugle is actually the one you should be high-fiving for this one. We regret the error.