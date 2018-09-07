Barack Obama is what happens when you run out of shame. For evidence of that, look no further than this:

Got Iran to do what, now?

Iran must’ve missed the memo on that whole halting-its-nuclear-program business. They were probably just too busy counting all that money Obama sent them.

