Barack Obama is what happens when you run out of shame. For evidence of that, look no further than this:

.@BarackObama: “Even though we took out bin Laden and wound down the wars in Iraq and our combat role in Afghanistan and got Iran to halt its nuclear program, the world’s still full of threats and disorder.” pic.twitter.com/MDtiJaF12l — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 7, 2018

Got Iran to do what, now?

LOL. What planet does Obama live on? — . (@eric7flora) September 7, 2018

Can we get a fact check on that Iran thingy….. https://t.co/pb46EYQ2VA — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 7, 2018

Hmmm the Iranians disagree with you sir. — C Wasdell (@CWasdell) September 7, 2018

Iran must’ve missed the memo on that whole halting-its-nuclear-program business. They were probably just too busy counting all that money Obama sent them.

Yeah pallets full of money. — I Hate The Media (@ihatethemedia) September 7, 2018

No you gave Iran pallets of cash — Mike Bacon (@MikeBac98139501) September 7, 2018

Barry forget to mention the pallet load of American cash he sent over there in the middle of the night. POS. — Bourbon502 (@KJust43) September 7, 2018

***

