Well, looks like it’s finally happened:

ALEX JONES BANNED FROM TWITTER https://t.co/fpCQzWPMuH — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) September 6, 2018

Twitter permanently bans right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his "Infowars" show for abusive behavior https://t.co/uV50asvnh4 pic.twitter.com/xjsYfLds84 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 6, 2018

Twitter: "Today, we permanently suspended Alex Jones and InfoWars from Twitter and Periscope. We took this action based on new reports of Tweets and videos posted yesterday that violate our abusive behavior policy, in addition to the accounts’ past violations." — Micah Grimes (@MicahGrimes) September 6, 2018

More from ABC News:

Twitter says Jones won’t be able to create new accounts on or take over any existing ones. Twitter says Jones posted a video on Wednesday that is in violation of the company’s policy against “abusive behavior.” The video in question shows Jones shouting at and berating CNN journalist Oliver Darcy for some 10 minutes during congressional hearings about social media.

One thing’s for sure: Alex Jones’ upcoming broadcasts are gonna be lit AF.

RIP Alex Jones pic.twitter.com/ZLk0TGOi9K — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 6, 2018

Update:

As abhorrent and toxic as Alex Jones and InfoWars are, it seems fair to point out that they’re hardly the only ones out there guilty of “abusive behavior”:

Twitter just permanently banned Alex Jones and InfoWars for “violating its abusive behaviour policy” — Louis Farrakhan and Hamas still have twitter accounts pic.twitter.com/IBTFqxmiwR — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) September 6, 2018

How about a little consistency, Twitter?