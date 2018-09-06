Well, looks like it’s finally happened:

Trending

More from ABC News:

Twitter says Jones won’t be able to create new accounts on Twitter or take over any existing ones. Twitter says Jones posted a video on Wednesday that is in violation of the company’s policy against “abusive behavior.” The video in question shows Jones shouting at and berating CNN journalist Oliver Darcy for some 10 minutes during congressional hearings about social media.

One thing’s for sure: Alex Jones’ upcoming broadcasts are gonna be lit AF.

***

Update:

As abhorrent and toxic as Alex Jones and InfoWars are, it seems fair to point out that they’re hardly the only ones out there guilty of “abusive behavior”:

How about a little consistency, Twitter?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alex JonesbannedInfowarstwitter