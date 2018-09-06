If you’ve been watching Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing, you’ve no doubt seen the repeated interruptions from screeching protesters. Guardian political reporter Ben Jacobs (yeah, the broken glasses guy) can’t help but notice a pattern:
It's remarkable how protestors have interrupted the Kavanaugh hearings at several different moments when Kavanaugh was about to answer tough questions from Democrats
— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) September 6, 2018
What’s he suggesting, exactly?
Hmmmm
— Melly Cumberbatch (@MellyMelly10977) September 6, 2018
Odd, that.
— John Panzer (@jpanzer) September 6, 2018
Yep. No interruptions during the Sasse civics class but as soon as Coons begins to speak. Weird 🤔
— Amie Ashton (@abratpk) September 6, 2018
I'm sure it's totally a coincidence.
— Rich Swinton (@RicoSuaveJD) September 6, 2018
Yes. Doesn’t it just make you wonder??!
— Mags (@saintmaggie) September 6, 2018
You’re onto something
— Gert (@parkergert) September 6, 2018
Onto what? Another right-wing conspiracy?
Do you think they are working for the Republicans?
— Crow (@sistercrow) September 6, 2018
Fake protesters perhaps?
— Meeche (@meechebucco) September 6, 2018
I noticed that too. The protesters are mostly interrupting Democrats. Agent Provocateurs from GOP?
— Awake and Alert ☕️ (@dontmeanathing) September 6, 2018
Agree. Right wing plants
— lynn hailey (@lynnhailey1) September 6, 2018
Linda Sarsour is most definitely a right-wing plant.
How many do you think are GOP plants to paint Dems as obstructors
— papabear (@papabea24729653) September 6, 2018
Maybe that's why @ChuckGrassley won't ban them. Not good.
— D (@djhkeith1) September 6, 2018
Gotta love that fake protesting
— foxes aren't famous 🦊🏳️🌈🚄 (@ChanteAuguste) September 6, 2018
All the world is a stage. All the GOP are staged.
— Vala (@ValaDoesCare) September 6, 2018
So GOP is hiring crisis actors? I love it.
— YesIhaveaName (@Tuffsmom11) September 6, 2018
I NOTICED THAT ALSO…LIKE PLANTS TRYING TO SWAY THE FOCUS THUS MAKING DEMS LOOK BAD…OTHER THAN WOODWARDS BOOK…I THINK A LOT OF THIS..OP-ED/PROTESTS/ETC…ARE PLANNED DIVERSIONARY TACTICS FROM THE RIGHT..STEPHEN MILLER..TO TAKE THE FOCUS OFF THE BALL
— Gina Gasior (@gasior_gina) September 6, 2018
Almost makes us nostalgic for “White Power”-gate.
Let’s review the footage. I’ll bet they were all discreetly flashing the “white supremacy/okay” sign as well. 👌 pic.twitter.com/qpcDjjwq0M
— Paul M Winters (@RealPaulWinters) September 6, 2018