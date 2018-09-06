Just when you thought Cory Booker couldn’t possibly make things any worse, along he comes to prove you wrong.

The Wall Street Journal’s Byron Tau attempted to get some clarification from Booker about his performance at Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing, and here’s Tau’s account of what happened next:

Democrats knew full well that the documents that Booker and Hirono released this morning were no longer confidential, according to D+R lawmakers and aides. I asked @CoryBooker if his remarks in committee were a stunt. He told me I violating the constitution by being in his way. — Byron Tau (@ByronTau) September 6, 2018

Legit whoa if true. And based on what we’ve seen so far from Cory Booker today, we totally believe he said that.

What….. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 6, 2018

LOL wat? — Matthew DesOrmeaux ⚜ (@authoridad) September 6, 2018

Surely there’s an explanation for this, right? Right???

Eh? — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) September 6, 2018

I think he was referring to this. pic.twitter.com/HXLLj3HeJ4 — Byron Tau (@ByronTau) September 6, 2018

Good grief. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) September 6, 2018

Holy moly.

Yikes — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) September 6, 2018

It just keeps getting worse. https://t.co/1fKcd2zlTw — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 6, 2018

Spartacus should sit down before he really hurts himself.